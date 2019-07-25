Petersfield High's Shaquena Foote ends season on a high

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica - Shaquena Foote says she wants to complete her junior career on a high next year, following a satisfactory season in 2019.

After what she described as a good 2018 season, the Petersfield High student says she is looking to compete in the 400m, 400m hurdles, and 800m next season.

“My season was great, not many injuries,” she told the Jamaica Observer West after winning a bronze medal in the women's 4x400m relays on Sunday's final day of the 20th Pan American Under-20 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica.

“I am grateful, as I managed to stay pretty much injury free and achieved a lot this year. I was a triple gold medalist at CARIFTA Games and won a silver medal at Champs, so it was a good year.”

Last weekend at the Pan-American Championships, Foote was a finalist in the women's 400m, finishing fifth in 53.92 seconds, then ran the second leg on the 4x400m relay team that won a bronze medal.

“This was a good way to end the season,” she stressed.

“I made the final of the 400m and got a medal in the relays, so that is good for me.”

Foote, who has run the 400m, 800m, and 1500m competitively, added the 400m hurdles this year and won titles at Western Champs, CARIFTA Games, and was a finalist at the ISSA Champs.

“The 400m hurdles was just to try it out and see how it goes. It went well, and I hope to get better at it next year,” she told the Observer West.