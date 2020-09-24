PNP councillor joins call for removal of tax from laptops, tablets
LITTLE LONDON, Westmoreland Ian Myles, the People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Little London Division in Westmoreland, has joined the growing calls for the removal of import duty on laptop computers and tablets so as to make the equipment much cheaper and more accessible to a wider range of people.
Myles, who is also the chairman of the Little London Primary School board, stated that, “Especially now that we are in the COVID pandemic period where remote learning is being set up for several institutions, technology gadgets are important.”
“As leaders, we need to encourage parents to fend for themselves by equipping themselves with the necessary tools such as laptop computers and tablets to ensure children will be able to participate in homeschooling. There should be no deterrent to allow persons to access these tools. I am asking for a waiver of these fees for learning gadgets, if even for a period. Not for commercial purposes; just for students and teachers.
The devices are subject to various taxes and fees, which could amount to roughly 20 per cent of the purchase price, on arrival in Jamaica.
Yesterday, Opposition spokesman on science and technology, Julian Robinson, also renewed a call he first made in June during his Sectoral Debate presentation for the Government to remove General Consumption Tax (GCT) on tablets and computers to make them more affordable for students.
Education, Youth and Information Minister Fayval Williams announced earlier this week that come October 5, when the new academic year begins, students will remain at home accessing lessons virtually through the ministry's online learning management system, free-to-air television and radio.
She said the ministry has also undertaken to provide printed material for students — particularly those without Internet access — along with their textbooks and worksheets at home and at agreed drop-off points.
She added that the ministry is targeting approximately 240,000 students in grades four to six and 10 to 13 for distribution of devices to access the Internet.
Additionally, she said eLearning Jamaica has confirmed that all 25,000 teachers have been issued with tablets, and that the ministry will also be engaging community centres and churches to facilitate Internet connectivity to assist students.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy