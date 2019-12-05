Police win inaugural TMC inter-agency quiz title

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The Trelawny Police Division team defeated the Social Development Commission 27-17 to become champions of the inaugural Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) Inter-agency Quiz competition which climaxed at the Falmouth town hall on Monday.

The police team, comprising Corporal Tyrone Nickle and Sergeant Kerona Haughton, was awarded with a trophy, dinner for four at the Grand-a-View Restaurant in Montego Bay, among other things.

The competition, which started last month, formed part of the municipal corporation's observation of Local Government Month.

Six teams, including the eventual finalists, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Jamaica Fire Brigade, and the Trelawny Health Services participated in the competition.

According to Shakera Williams, community programmes coordinator at the TMC, the inter-agency competition was geared towards fostering a “more cohesive relationship with our agencies”.

“It has been an exciting and most rewarding experience,” Williams, who was the quiz master remarked.

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Councillor C Junior Gager, who is also mayor of Falmouth, described the inter-agency quiz competition as “a public relations for the municipality”.

“One reason in choosing a quiz competition is because we have found out at times that even the agencies aren't familiar and know about the operations of the municipal corporation. So what we are doing is a sort of PR job where they will be informed so that they will pass on the information to the public,” Gager explained.

“It has been a very interesting month. We have had various events which went quite well. And all of these events will have to become a fixture to the Local Government Month now, because people will be expecting to have the inter-agency quiz and of course other agencies that were not on board this year will want to come on board. And we are hoping too to attract real attractive prizes for these events.”

Another event that featured in the observance of Local Government Month was last Friday's fun day at the Elleston Wakeland Centre, which saw councillors, including Gager, and other members of the municipality, fiercely competing against each other.

“We had our sports day and that was really the icing on the cake because everybody participated and it was great. It boosted the spirit of the workers. Next year will be bigger and better,” Gager promised.

The main sponsor for the quiz competition was Kemtech Development and Construction Limited.