Pre-season football games will not be free-for-all, says ISSA
MONTEGO BAY, St James - Pre-season games will not be a free-for-all if the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)-organised schoolboys football season is allowed to go on this year, as there must be guidelines to ensure that all the stakeholders are safe and abide by COVID-19 protocols, says ISSA President Keith Wellington.
ISSA is awaiting a ruling from the Government if it will be allowed to stage the competition after it started consultations with stakeholders from as early as May, and has already put some structures in place.
If ISSA gets the green light, the season would start in mid-October with the Under-16 competitions in the rural and urban areas, followed by the start of the daCosta Cup and Manning Cup later in the month.
The truncated season would run through to December 19 when the finals are expected to be played.
Wellington, while acknowledging the importance of pre-season games, said they would put in place protocols similar to those that would be used for training.
The transportation of the teams, sanitisation of the facilities as well as other safety requirements would still have to be in place to mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus, he noted.
ISSA had said it is also expecting a lower than usual number of entries for both the daCosta and Manning Cup competitions as expectations are that a number of schools would not be able to participate due to the protocols that would be in place.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy