Pre-season football games will not be free-for-all, says ISSA

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Pre-season games will not be a free-for-all if the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)-organised schoolboys football season is allowed to go on this year, as there must be guidelines to ensure that all the stakeholders are safe and abide by COVID-19 protocols, says ISSA President Keith Wellington.

ISSA is awaiting a ruling from the Government if it will be allowed to stage the competition after it started consultations with stakeholders from as early as May, and has already put some structures in place.

If ISSA gets the green light, the season would start in mid-October with the Under-16 competitions in the rural and urban areas, followed by the start of the daCosta Cup and Manning Cup later in the month.

The truncated season would run through to December 19 when the finals are expected to be played.

Wellington, while acknowledging the importance of pre-season games, said they would put in place protocols similar to those that would be used for training.

The transportation of the teams, sanitisation of the facilities as well as other safety requirements would still have to be in place to mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus, he noted.

ISSA had said it is also expecting a lower than usual number of entries for both the daCosta and Manning Cup competitions as expectations are that a number of schools would not be able to participate due to the protocols that would be in place.