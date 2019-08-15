Professor Donna P Hope launches new book in MoBay

G rand -A-View Restaurant & Event Place in Montego Bay recently hosted the launch of Professor Donna Hope's highly anticipated memoir and sixth publication, Chicken Back Gravy and Such Delights: Life Lessons From My Journey .

Guests came out to support the experienced researcher and well-published author, and to secure copies of the first in a three-book series that chronicles Hope's life from humble beginnings.

The launch was supported by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry-led President Janet Silvera and saw excerpts from the book read by The University of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer, Suzette Brown. The keynote address was delivered by Patrick Prendergast, campus director, UWI, Mona – Western Jamaica Campus.

The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights of the launch.