Putting work into Labour Day

JAMAICA Constabulary Force constables assigned to the Trelawny Police Division painted “No parking” signs on the grounds of the Trelawny Police Divisional Headquarters in Falmouth on Labour Day.

As part of the Labour Day activities in Trelawny, a number of police stations throughout the parish received a fresh coat of paint and other beautification work.

Labour Day activities, held under the theme this year, 'Labour at Home: Clean Up, Fix Up, Plant Up!', unlike previous years, were scaled down in keeping with the Government's restrictions on public gatherings amid the COVID-19 crisis.