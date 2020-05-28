Putting work into Labour Day
JAMAICA Constabulary Force constables assigned to the Trelawny Police Division painted “No parking” signs on the grounds of the Trelawny Police Divisional Headquarters in Falmouth on Labour Day.
As part of the Labour Day activities in Trelawny, a number of police stations throughout the parish received a fresh coat of paint and other beautification work.
Labour Day activities, held under the theme this year, 'Labour at Home: Clean Up, Fix Up, Plant Up!', unlike previous years, were scaled down in keeping with the Government's restrictions on public gatherings amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy