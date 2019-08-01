RAGGA hails Sumfest organisers for Canna Corner
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Members of the Rastafari and Grassroots Ganja Association (RAGGA) are hailing the organisers of Reggae Sumfest for designating an area that featured marijuana known, locally as ganja, and its by-products at the recent 27th staging of the festival.
Dubbed Canna Corner, the space attracted scores of visitors, both local and international, many of whom sampled the wide variety of offerings, which included vegan meals and juices. An impressive array of beauty products made from the herb, as well as craft items were also available at the colourful booths.
Additionally, members of the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society were also present to share information with the visitors about the events of 1963 that led to the atrocities against members of the Rastafarian community in Coral Gardens, St James, infamously known as 'Bad Friday'.
Arlene McKenzie from the St James- based-Rastafari Indigenous Village, said the space was a collection of Rastafari businesses.
“This space gives Rastafari a voice and a platform to speak about products, the ideology of Rastafari and what separates the philosophy from just commerce and merchandising.
“As people are buying they are also interacting about what makes Rastafari such a critical component in the whole explosion of commerce, not just marijuana but productivity in general,” argued McKenzie, as she lauded the Sumfest organisers for allowing them to occupy the space, the first in the history of the festival.
“I would hope that this would be a beginning and that there will be opportunities for greater dialogue about how the space is, because we don't want to feel crunched up, we want to be a little more of an identity.”
Nyerere, also from the Rastafari Indigenous Village, expressed his gratitude to the Sumfest organisers.
“Blessings to the Sumfest promoters, they have done an excellent job in giving us this opportunity. “They have been very respectful to the Rastafari community in the journey to giving us this space and we are appreciative of it,” he said.
Sister Mitsy from the Nyabinghi House told The Jamaica Observer West that Canna Corner represented “the preservation and protection of our culture, it also celebrates our livity and our relationship with our sacrament, which is ganja”.
“It also celebrates our relationship with each other because we are sharing the same space, trading together, it's a wonderful experience. It's a relationship of love, so it has been good,” said Sister Mitsy.
Oshane Griffiths, the chief executive officer of Presidential Rolls, whose booth showcased a wide variety of products including slow burning rolling paper, cones, and lighters, told the Observer West that he was satisfied with the level of business conducted at his booth.
“Business is good, I am very much satisfied and I appreciate the opportunity,” said the CEO of the less-than-a -year-old St James-based company.
He shared that his company distributes products locally, as well as to parts of Africa, England, Canada, Sri Lanka and several Caribbean islands.
Several Sumfest patrons who visited Canna Corner, also lauded the organisers for creating the space.
“It's just pure good vibes here, everything is good; big up the Sumfest organisers,” said a patron, who purchased soaps made from ganja.
