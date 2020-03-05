Rainforest Seafood Fest returns with bang
The Rainforest Seafood and Music Festival signalled its return with a bang on Ash Wednesday at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay.
The show had taken a two-year hiatus, but showed no signs of rust, as the production and performances were top-notch with stellar acts Agent Sasco, Romaine Virgo, Stylo G, Luciano, Ding Dong, and Marion Hall all delivering entertaining sets.
The high point of the night, however, was the donation of $400,000 by Romain Virgo, and $100,00 each by Agent Sasco and Ding Dong to Cornwall Regional Hospital.
The Rainforest Seafood and Music Festival featured over 25 vendors from across the island with daytime activities also including a seafood cook-off and the National Bakery Kiddies Village with free rides.
Since its debut in 2013, the festival has raised over $30 million for We Care for Cornwall Regional Hospital.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy