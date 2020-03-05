Rainforest Seafood Fest returns with bang

The Rainforest Seafood and Music Festival signalled its return with a bang on Ash Wednesday at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay.

The show had taken a two-year hiatus, but showed no signs of rust, as the production and performances were top-notch with stellar acts Agent Sasco, Romaine Virgo, Stylo G, Luciano, Ding Dong, and Marion Hall all delivering entertaining sets.

The high point of the night, however, was the donation of $400,000 by Romain Virgo, and $100,00 each by Agent Sasco and Ding Dong to Cornwall Regional Hospital.

The Rainforest Seafood and Music Festival featured over 25 vendors from across the island with daytime activities also including a seafood cook-off and the National Bakery Kiddies Village with free rides.

Since its debut in 2013, the festival has raised over $30 million for We Care for Cornwall Regional Hospital.