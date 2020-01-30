PHOTO: Record-breaking jump

Mt Alvernia High's Aaliyah Foster was among the record breakers at Saturday's

38th staging of the St Elizabeth Technical Invitational track and field meet in Santa Cruz.

Foster set a new record in the Class 4 girls' long jump with a mark of 5.50m

passing the 5.26m last year by Rohanna Sudlow of Hydel High. Here, she makes her record-breaking jump. (Photo: Paul Reid)