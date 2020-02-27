PHOTO: Record jump!

Herbert Morrison's Daniela Anglin clears the high jump bar at 1.75m to set a new record in the Class 1 girls' high jump, on the girls' elimination day of the recent COCAA Western Championship held at Rusea's High in Hanover. (Photo: Paul Reid).

