Red Carpet promoters give back to Hanover communities
LUCEA, Hanover - Ten vulnerable people from five Hanover communities recently received cash totalling $100,000 from Red Carpet Promotion in an effort to cushion the blow caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Red Carpet is an annual event which has been staged in the parish for the past four years. The promoters, consisting of hotel workers, taxi operators, and construction workers, who also host other major events in the parish, have all been negatively affected by the onset of the pandemic. Despite that, the team decided to provide assistance for some of the vulnerable members of their communities.
“It is something that I always do as long as I am able to do it… growing up in a poor family was one of the main reasons I did what I did… I know how hungry feels…” said Dane “Headmonton” Campbell, president of the Red Carpet Promotion Group.
Campbell's team, while anxious for the reopening of the entertainment industry, remains concerned about the safety of their patrons and their staff. They are, however, confident that the Government will soon lay out appropriate measures to safeguard stakeholders.
During a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Government will within the next few days examine the various recommendations put on the table by entertainment stakeholders, with a view to reopening the sector.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy