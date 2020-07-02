Red Carpet promoters give back to Hanover communities

LUCEA, Hanover - Ten vulnerable people from five Hanover communities recently received cash totalling $100,000 from Red Carpet Promotion in an effort to cushion the blow caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Red Carpet is an annual event which has been staged in the parish for the past four years. The promoters, consisting of hotel workers, taxi operators, and construction workers, who also host other major events in the parish, have all been negatively affected by the onset of the pandemic. Despite that, the team decided to provide assistance for some of the vulnerable members of their communities.

“It is something that I always do as long as I am able to do it… growing up in a poor family was one of the main reasons I did what I did… I know how hungry feels…” said Dane “Headmonton” Campbell, president of the Red Carpet Promotion Group.

Campbell's team, while anxious for the reopening of the entertainment industry, remains concerned about the safety of their patrons and their staff. They are, however, confident that the Government will soon lay out appropriate measures to safeguard stakeholders.

During a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Government will within the next few days examine the various recommendations put on the table by entertainment stakeholders, with a view to reopening the sector.