Reid ends cross-country season with disappointing run

Former Spot Valley High and Jamaica junior representative Tyrese Reid ended his first, albeit short, cross-country season with a disappointing 48th-place finish at the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Region VI Championships held at the Legions Disc Golf Course in El Dorado, Kansas, recently.

Reid clocked 28:48.58 seconds for the 8km course, suffering a slight back strain in the race that was run in cold conditions, after being pushed back by two days because of snowy conditions.

He has since then recovered from the injury saying it was “not as bad as I thought during the race”.

Two months earlier at the Ollie Isom Invitational held on the same course in September, Reid had finished ninth in 27 minutes 17.66 seconds.

He told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week that he is not worried about his last performance.

“The cross-country season was just background work for us,” he stressed.

“The focus is for the upcoming indoors season and hopefully we will have an outdoors this year as well, I am looking forward to that.”

Reid, who won medals for Spot Valley High at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs and the ISSA Boys' Championships, also represented Jamaica at the junior level competing at the CARIFTA Games, World Athletics Under-18 championships and the Pan American juniors.

He is hoping for an improved 2020-21 season after he arrived in Great Bend, Kansas, in January this year, and had little time to prepare for the indoors and he underperformed despite qualifying for the national Junior College Indoors Championships in two events, the 600m and the 800m, placing seventh and ninth, respectively.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outdoors season was cancelled.