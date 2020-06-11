Retired 83-year-old Jamaican teacher brings storytelling to the world

MONTEGO BAY, St James - At 83 years old, retired Jamaican teacher Joyce Thompson is using YouTube to bring storytelling, which is a vibrant aspect of the island's culture, to the world.

Pop Story Gimme, which is the name of the YouTube channel, was created to spark a passion for reading, as well as to facilitate oral expression and cultural understanding across the globe.

Thompson, a Westmoreland native, who has taught in Jamaica's school system for 35 years, before retiring and migrating to the United States of America, emphasises that the channel will share a wide variety of kid-friendly stories.

However, she will pay homage to her Jamaican upbringing, as most of the stories will have Afro Caribbean origins, some of which will be read in English, and others in the Jamaican dialect.



According to her, the YouTube channel is a modern-day vehicle to help foster growth in children's imaginations and make reading fun for them again.

“I've enjoyed reading to kids and telling stories for as long as I can remember. There is just something extra special about seeing a child's eye spark with interest when a story teaches them something new, and when verbal or written expression help their language skills develop over time. In addition to that, I think it is important to ensure our traditional and cultural stories are shared with this new generation of kids at home and abroad,” expressed Thompson.

When asked about navigating the Internet at her age, she playfully shifted her attention to her daughters who assists her in that regard.

“Ha ha, I don't! My daughters handle the technology side of things. All I do is show up to read the stories,” Thompson said with a laugh.

She further highlighted the benefits of reading together during the novel coronavirus pandemic when most families are quarantined together.

“I'd like to encourage parents to make family bonding time a priority. Reading to kids or sharing oral stories with them is one great way to achieve that,” reassured Thompson.

“Pop Story Gimme YouTube channel aims to be as educational and entertaining as possible, so I welcome ideas or recommendations for children's stories from African and Caribbean authors they would like me to feature. Viewers can also place the names of the books in the comment section below my YouTube videos.”

— Onome Sido