Rhooms to be inducted in Morgan State University's NSLS

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Former Cornwall College athlete Kobe-Jordan Rhooms will next Monday be inducted in Morgan State University's chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) following his nomination earlier in August.

The high/triple jumper, who is entering his senior year at the Baltimore, Maryland-based university, was nominated for the prestigious award based on his “academic accomplishment and leadership potential”, the invite said.

The award came as a surprise to Rhooms, who told the Jamaica Observer West that he was not made aware of his nomination until he got a letter from the university.

“I was not [aware]; not until I got the letter,” he said, adding that he felt good to be selected. He said he would be consulting with others, “so I can get a good understanding of what to expect next.”

The NSLS is “the largest collegiate leadership honour society in the United States, with more than 600 chapters and over a million members nationwide.” Membership is available to a limited number of students.