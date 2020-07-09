Ricky Glamorous enjoys buzz with new single

SOMERTON, St James - Hailing from Somerton, St James, Ricky Glamorous is determined to walk in the footsteps of the town's most famous son, the legendary reggae icon Jimmy Cliff.

Ricky Glamorous says that the internationally renowned singer is his biggest musical influence.

“I admire Jimmy Cliff a lot and it's not just because we're both from the same hometown. He is without a doubt one of the greatest reggae artistes of all times. His musical prowess puts him in a class by himself,” said Ricky Glamorous.

“I hope that one day I too will be a revered reggae star. I know it's not easy to achieve such levels of success, but I believe that with hard work and determination I will achieve my goal.”

The Canadian-based reggae singjay is currently promoting his new single, titled Back Against The Wall.

The self-produced song was released on June 19 on his Glamarythm Productions label. Since then, it has enjoyed strong rotation on several local radio stations.

“I'm pleased with the response that my single is getting. I plan to shoot a video for it very soon; once the video is ready, I will use it to increase the promotion of the single,” he said.

Ricky Glamorous, whose given name is Franklin McCreath, grew up in Somerton, St James. He is currently busy in the studios working on an album which is scheduled to be released later this year.

In 1996 he migrated to Boston in the United States, where he resided until he moved to Ontario, Canada, in 2013. He holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Brock University in Ontario.

The singer made his recording debut in 1997 with a single, titled Tight Security, on the Glamarythm Productions imprint.