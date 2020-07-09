Ricky Glamorous enjoys buzz with new single
SOMERTON, St James - Hailing from Somerton, St James, Ricky Glamorous is determined to walk in the footsteps of the town's most famous son, the legendary reggae icon Jimmy Cliff.
Ricky Glamorous says that the internationally renowned singer is his biggest musical influence.
“I admire Jimmy Cliff a lot and it's not just because we're both from the same hometown. He is without a doubt one of the greatest reggae artistes of all times. His musical prowess puts him in a class by himself,” said Ricky Glamorous.
“I hope that one day I too will be a revered reggae star. I know it's not easy to achieve such levels of success, but I believe that with hard work and determination I will achieve my goal.”
The Canadian-based reggae singjay is currently promoting his new single, titled Back Against The Wall.
The self-produced song was released on June 19 on his Glamarythm Productions label. Since then, it has enjoyed strong rotation on several local radio stations.
“I'm pleased with the response that my single is getting. I plan to shoot a video for it very soon; once the video is ready, I will use it to increase the promotion of the single,” he said.
Ricky Glamorous, whose given name is Franklin McCreath, grew up in Somerton, St James. He is currently busy in the studios working on an album which is scheduled to be released later this year.
In 1996 he migrated to Boston in the United States, where he resided until he moved to Ontario, Canada, in 2013. He holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Brock University in Ontario.
The singer made his recording debut in 1997 with a single, titled Tight Security, on the Glamarythm Productions imprint.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy