Riigz delivers splendid set at Can–Jam link-up party

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Scores of overseas visitors turned out at Drifters Bar in Negril Westmoreland recently for the inaugural staging of the Can-Jam Link-Up party and stage show at that venue.

Guest artiste Montego Bay-based singjay Riigz, who delivered a splendid set, received a rousing applause from guests who complimented him for his splendid performance.

Deja Vu, Weed and Rum, Hey Yoo, and Benjaminz were just some of the songs he performed from his wide repertoire.

Prior to Riigz's closing the show, Marvellous, who is a favourite on the Negril circuit, Otis Gayle, who flew in from Canada for the event, as well as promoter and singer Crystal Axe, also delighted the fair-sized gathering.

Marlene, and Prince J also graced the stage at the event, which was described by the promoter as a tremendous success.

“I never expected to see such a huge turnout of patrons to this the first event, I have bigger plans for next year, as this is just a learning point for me,” said Crystal Axe, as she thanked patrons who turned out for the event, and the artistes.