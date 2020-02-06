Riigz delivers splendid set at Can–Jam link-up party
NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Scores of overseas visitors turned out at Drifters Bar in Negril Westmoreland recently for the inaugural staging of the Can-Jam Link-Up party and stage show at that venue.
Guest artiste Montego Bay-based singjay Riigz, who delivered a splendid set, received a rousing applause from guests who complimented him for his splendid performance.
Deja Vu, Weed and Rum, Hey Yoo, and Benjaminz were just some of the songs he performed from his wide repertoire.
Prior to Riigz's closing the show, Marvellous, who is a favourite on the Negril circuit, Otis Gayle, who flew in from Canada for the event, as well as promoter and singer Crystal Axe, also delighted the fair-sized gathering.
Marlene, and Prince J also graced the stage at the event, which was described by the promoter as a tremendous success.
“I never expected to see such a huge turnout of patrons to this the first event, I have bigger plans for next year, as this is just a learning point for me,” said Crystal Axe, as she thanked patrons who turned out for the event, and the artistes.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy