Rotary Club of Montego Bay Sunrise embarks on clean-up drive

LILLIPUT, St James — The Rotary Club of Montego Bay Sunrise recently partnered with a number of stakeholders to undertake a massive clean-up initiative, dubbed, 'Let's Clean Things Up', in the Lilliput, St James community.

The project, which is projected to last for four months in Lilliput, is the first stop for the 'Clean Things Up' initiative, which is the brainchild of newly installed Rotary Club of Montego Bay Sunrise president, Diane Williams.

Williams disclosed that over the four- month period the programme will not only include cleaning and recycling of waste, but also educating residents about recycling.

“When we leave we want to see the impact. We don't want to clean it and when we leave things return to normal. We are teaching citizens how to recycle and that's part of the clean-up things initiative. Lilliput is a very large community so it is going to take a concerted effort,” she argued

Come Sunday, August 18, the service club, along with its partners, Councillor Anthony Murray, the Recycling Partners of Jamaica, the National Solid Waste Management Authority, Lilliput Development Community Benevolent Society and others, will again embark upon another major clean-up exercise in the community.

“ In order for things to really change, instead of doing a one-off, we have embarked on an initiative and also giving people the opportunity ...because we have Seventh-day Adventist in the vicinity and they want to participate, so we are doing another clean-up on Sunday, August 18,” Williams said.

Then on Saturday, September 21, the team will participate in activities on the Lilliput Beach, as part of the annual International Coastal Clean-up exercise.

Williams said upon leaving Lilliput at the end of the four-month period, the 'Let's Clean Things Up' initiative will be taken into two schools in the parish.

Last month, Williams was installed as president at the Rotary Club of Montego Bay Sunrise's 10th Annual Installation ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Resort in Rose Hall, where during her inaugural address, she committed to impact lives significantly through service.

Members from Montego Bay Sunrise have long supported the community through a range of service projects---addressing water and sanitation, mental health, maternal and child health concerns---which are among the key areas of focus of Rotary International.

The service-driven team has embarked on successful and sustainable projects, including the implementation of the breakfast programme at the Irwin Primary School, as well as the donation of 10 incubators to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in 2017.