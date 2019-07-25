Rotary Club of Negril gains six awards

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — The Rotary Club of Negril won six awards within its District, which consists of 10 Caribbean islands, during the 2018/2019 Rotary Year.

They include awards for outstanding community service for projects and programmes put in place and carried out in their community; for efforts in growing its membership status from a small-to medium-sized club in a year, and for an outstanding job in boosting its public image.

With all these accomplishments, it came as no surprise when Ramon Bremmer was recently returned for a second term as president for the 2019/2020 Rotary Year.

Bremmer told the Jamaica Observer West that while the past year was challenging, the efforts of his team members made it rewarding.

“It has been challenging but it was a rewarding year because of the great team of people that I have who support, build me up, uplift me and give me that platform to unleash my skills, expertise and my creativity. So, the team of people that are my directors, they guide, and promote the awesome work that we were able to do as a club,” expressed an obviously grateful Bremmer.

Apart from receiving awards, the club during its 16th annual installation ceremony held at the Sea Star Inn in Negril on Sunday last recognised five outstanding club members.

The awardees: Elaine Allen Bradley, Garth Fraser, Angela Haye, Damion Salmon, and Susan Brown were recognised for community service.

In addition to a US$60,000 global grant for their after-school learning centre project, the club, this year, also plans to undertake a US$80,000 infrastructural upgrade of the Negril Clinic and install equipment valued at approximately US$200,000 at the maternal and childcare department at the clinic.

Additionally, a US$157,000 global grant will be spent on projects at the Theodora Skills Training Centre and Western Hospitality Institute, both located in Negril.

“We are really doing this because we want to ensure that Negril can be the place to grow, raise a family, do business and just live an excellent life,” Bremmer explained.

Manager of Scotiabank, Negril, Andrea Rhule Hudson, was the guest speaker at the installation ceremony.