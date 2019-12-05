Round Hill awards long-serving employees

ROUND HILL, Hanover — Some 78 employees at the famed Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Hanover were recently recognised by the hotel at their Long Service Awards ceremony held at the property's Hanover Terrace.

Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett in congratulating and celebrating with the awardees noted that artificial intelligence will not be able to replace the human aspect of the industry, which he said, is about people.

“Nowadays they have some little lady talking to you on your phone name Siri and Alexa. They say that these people are going to take over tourism — absolutely not. They can help us to do a little bit better. They can help us to make it easier. They can help us to do more efficient work, but they cannot replace the people of tourism because tourism is about people,” Bartlett argued.

During the well-attended function, six workers were recognised for 10 years of service, 29 for 15 years, 14 for 20 years, 17 for 25 years, four for 30 years, three for 35 years, four for 40 years and one for 45 years.

General Manager of the hotel, Omar Robinson, who is also the president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, was among the 29 who were recognised for 15 years of service, while the managing director of the hotel, Josef Forstmayr, was among those recognised in the 30 years of service category.

However, the most outstanding worker that caught the attention of the tourism minister was Daniel McIntyre who was the lone awardee in the 40 years of service category.

“I have watched you over the years and you are really the example of that perfect employee. We are proud of you. Congratulations,” said Bartlett, as he presenting a plaque to McIntyre.