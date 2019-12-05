Rub-a-dub to be staged in MoBay next summer

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Promoters of the burgeoning South Miami-based 90s original dancehall party, Rub-a-Dub, has now set sights on staging the event in Montego Bay, next summer.

“We are planning to come to Jamaica, specifically Montego Bay for summer,” Courtney Chambers of Wes Barber Shop Promotion, promoters of Rub-a-Dub, told the Jamaica Observer West.

“It will definitely be in Montego Bay, but I don't have that venue there as yet.”

Chambers, who partners with Wesley Samuels to stage the event, revealed that the retro party, which exclusively features dancehall music from the 1990s era, kicked off in March 2017. Since then, the event, which is staged four times annually, has steadily gained momentum among Jamaicans and other patrons.

“It has been growing, growing, growing. It has grown to 1,400 (patrons) so far,” Chambers remarked.

“What we are trying to do is bring back an authentic Jamaican vibes. So we have like roast breadfruit, run-dung, roast corn, sky juice, all dem thing deh you would a see a Jamaica. We a try bring back a 90s thing, a 90s party feh deh big people dem. Strictly 90s. The concept will be similar in Jamaica.”

Since its inception audio has been provided by CMB sound system. Metro Media, Waggy T and others have also played at the parties at 'Rubadub Village' in Cutler Bay, Miami. The event has also been staged at the Miami Zoo on two occasions.

“We have Waggy T as our ambassador who has been on every one and we recently gave him an award for 47 years in the business. We also had both of Stephen Marley's son performing on them already — Joe Mercer Marley and Yohan Marley,” Chambers disclosed.

He further disclosed that the next event, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 14, at the Florida venue, features Bass Odyssey, Waggy T and Patrick Ewing; Jamrock Sound, Shacia Payne, Brendon Lee and DJ Radcliffe.

Part proceeds from the quarterly dancehall party goes to Shake-A-Leg, a Miami-based non-profit organisation working with children and adults with physical, developmental and economic challenges in a marine environment, utilising Biscayne Bay to teach environmental lessons, therapeutic sailing, swimming and kayaking.