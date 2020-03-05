Rusea's set sprint medley relay record at Gibson

Rusea's High School's girls' sprint medley relay team and Herbert Morrison Technical's high jumper Daniella Anglin were the only western winners at last Saturday's 44th staging of the Gibson McCook Relays, held at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The Rusea's High team broke the one- year-old record in the 1600m event, while Anglin added to her string of victories, as she continued her preparation for the up-coming Inter Secondary Schools Sports Association ISSA National Championships.

Rusea's High, who were only fourth in the Sprint Medley Relays at the recent COCAA Western Championships, led after the morning preliminaries, and then the team of Oneika Brissett, Aalliyah Francis, Crystal Chambers and Monique Stewart held off Edwin Allen High to cross the line first in 400.16 seconds to break the 4:00.83 seconds set a year ago by The Queen's School.

Edwin Allen were also under the old time, as they placed second with 4:00.42 seconds, while The Queen's School was third in 4:06.15 seconds.

The Women's Open high jump was held in rainy conditions, and Anglin tied with St Jago High's Shantae Foreman and Roschelle Clayton with clearances of 1.75m

Anglin won on the count-back, ahead of Foreman with Clayton in third place in her personal best height.

Meanwhile, Petersfield High's Antonio Watson placed second in the Men's Open 400m, running 47.95 seconds, to finish behind Speed Unit's Andy Williams who won with 47.33 seconds with hurdler Roxroy Cato third in 48.11 seconds.