Sandals, Beaches resorts

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - Housekeeping team members across all operating Sandals and Beaches Resorts in Jamaica, Barbados, Saint Lucia and Antigua were last week treated to a spate of celebratory events in recognition of International Housekeepers Week.

The dedicated professionals, seen as the front line workers helping their resorts to navigate the new normal brought on by the pandemic, were feted all week long at their hotels.

Sandals Negril brandished a full seven-day schedule of activities where their housekeeping team members got to enjoy a spa and wellness party dubbed 'A Touch of Utopia', special luncheons with the general and hotel managers, daily prize giveaways and an after-work appreciation ceremony where every member of the team received personalised gift packages and was able to win additional gift items.

Okine Riley, assistant executive housekeeper, expressed thanks to the management team at Sandals Negril for helping to stage a memorable week for his department. “The team is extremely grateful and highly motivated. They feel valued, and they shared that the recognition from the entire Sandals team has really touched them,” said Riley.

Kami Barrett, housekeeper at Sandals Negril, who has been with the company for some 16 years, was a ball of excitement at the resort's after-work appreciation ceremony.

“This week was really interesting, I really appreciate that they recognised us so much. We put out a lot of effort and we love what we do. Everyone celebrated us and ensured that we were comfortable. I am so proud to be a housekeeper.”

She further shared that she is pleased to know that her team has been successfully championing the safety of every person on the resort by ensuring that the company's Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness is carried out well.

Beaches Negril housekeepers were also recipients of numerous prize giveaways at an appreciation ceremony held in their honour. The team also enjoyed a 5-Star Global Gourmet™ experience at the resort's Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant, Kimonos.

The Montego Bay region rolled out the red carpet where team members from Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean were feted at special luncheons, received spa treatments, special gifts, and engaged in towel-folding competitions during the course of the week. The housekeepers were ecstatic about the level of care afforded to them and thanked everyone who made it a week filled with memorable moments.

Christopher Elliot, general manager at Beaches Negril, believed that it was a fitting time to honour the housekeeping team.

“With the current health crisis, the housekeeping team is really on the front line. They are the ones who are in the rooms and public areas ensuring that guests and team members are kept safe. In terms of training and protocols they have a huge bulk of duties, but they have delivered in more ways than one. They show up and they work hard every day. What we have done to celebrate them is not nearly enough, but it is a humble start. We love our housekeepers and we are here to support them all the way,” he argued.