SANDALS — Best All-Inclusive
Sandals South Coast was voted the Best All-Inclusive resort over 300 rooms in the RJRGLEANER Hospitality Awards 2019. Accepting the award from Gary Allen, CEO of RJRGLEANER Communications Group (2nd right) is deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart. Sharing in the moment are (from left) Sandals South Coast public relations manager, Rochelle Forbes; director of corporate services, Jeremy Jones; assistant learning and development manager, Kayreeann Daley and Sandals Resorts International chief executive officer, Gebhard Rainer.
The RJRGLEANER Hospitality Awards celebrate hotels, resort towns, attractions, entertainment events, tour operators, purveyors and individuals that have made an exemplary contribution to the development and success of the Jamaican tourism sector. (Photo: Aceion Cunningham)
