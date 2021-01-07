Sandals Foundation keeps Lessons Alive in Westmoreland, St Elizabeth

Students of Kew Park Primary School in Westmoreland and Middle Quarters Primary in St Elizabeth showcase their new tablets received from the Sandals Foundation recently under its Lessons Alive initiative. Among the beneficiaries were grade six students of 13 primary schools in both parishes.

The learning devices, which were delivered by Sandals Foundation ambassadors from Sandals South Coast in Westmoreland, which were pre-loaded with lessons from the Ministry of Education, as well as a two-month data plan from Digicel, are expected to provide major support to vulnerable students engaged in a mixture of in-person and distance learning classes.

Last August, the Sandals Foundation launched the Lessons Alive social media campaign to help families across the Caribbean prepare for the new academic year and on October 5 expanded the reach of the campaign to source digital tablets in response to growing remote learning needs.

To date, over 1,400 digital tablets have been secured to assist Jamaican students.