Sandals Foundation keeps Lessons Alive in Westmoreland, St Elizabeth
Students of Kew Park Primary School in Westmoreland and Middle Quarters Primary in St Elizabeth showcase their new tablets received from the Sandals Foundation recently under its Lessons Alive initiative. Among the beneficiaries were grade six students of 13 primary schools in both parishes.
The learning devices, which were delivered by Sandals Foundation ambassadors from Sandals South Coast in Westmoreland, which were pre-loaded with lessons from the Ministry of Education, as well as a two-month data plan from Digicel, are expected to provide major support to vulnerable students engaged in a mixture of in-person and distance learning classes.
Last August, the Sandals Foundation launched the Lessons Alive social media campaign to help families across the Caribbean prepare for the new academic year and on October 5 expanded the reach of the campaign to source digital tablets in response to growing remote learning needs.
To date, over 1,400 digital tablets have been secured to assist Jamaican students.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy