Sandals lures travellers during Radio Remote

WHITEHOUSE, Westmoreland — Approximately 2.4 million radio listeners across key markets in the United States recently tuned in to morning radio for a chance to win a Caribbean vacation — courtesy of Sandals Resorts International — and escape the cold. This, while learning about destination Jamaica and what a luxury-included Sandals vacation has to offer including its recently implemented Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness.

Sandals Resorts International has been working assiduously for the past several months to let travellers know that the Caribbean is open for business and reassure them of their safety while enjoying its resorts.

As a part of dedicated #BackToHappy and #SeacludedAtSandals initiatives, the resort company has already hosted over two dozen media personnel including radio DJs, and journalists, since reopening its first resort, after last year's closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For its most recent radio remote, which was live from Sandals South Coast, Sandals and its partners engaged radio DJs and stations from seven key US markets, namely Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Omaha, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, and Nashville.

“Hosting the media and travel partners at Sandals is a key opportunity to inspire travel to the Caribbean and to also share that Sandals Resorts is open and ready to welcome guests back safely with its Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness,” said Adrian Whitehead, general manager at Sandals South Coast.

Among the visiting radio DJs was Dave Michaels from 95.7 BigFM WRIT in Milwaukee.

He noted that what he has experienced at Sandals South Coast is exactly what his listeners in South Eastern Wisconsin, where 95.7BigFM reaches, are looking for. “Here they can recharge, reconnect, enjoy vitamin D, enjoy a great meal, have a libation and just forget about everything that's going on in life; and do so safely, after everything we've all been through,” he explained.

During the visit to Sandals South Coast, the radio DJs had an opportunity to experience the resort's recently unveiled South Seas Swim-up Rondovals and newly reimagined Dutch Village, exclusive cocktail parties and Sandals Signature Global Gourmet™ Chef's Culinary Dinner, all featuring great Jamaican-inspired entertainment and delectable culinary delights. They were also treated to an exclusive Island Routes® Reggae Cruise along the island's scenic and relatively untouched south coast. All this while hosting their radio shows and sharing their experiences with their listeners and followers both on-air and online and encouraging them to come and create some Caribbean experiences of their own.