Sandals partners with JTB to market Brand Jamaica

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - In its continued bid to lure more visitors to our shores, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has ramped up its marketing campaign with a United States Multi-station Radio Remote, which begins tomorrow at Sandals Negril and ends on November 19.

The initiative will see SRI partnering with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) to host five syndicated radio stations reaching over 20 US markets.

Some 10 million listeners are expected to be tuned in to their favourite disc jockeys (DJs) who will be promoting Jamaica and Sandals resorts throughout their stay.

The radio DJs will be setting up studio on the famed white sands of Negril's seven-mile beach, speaking to their listeners as they soak in the breathtaking views the western tourism mecca is known for.

Each radio station will conduct live interviews with team members and JTB representatives and will share stories throughout their stay while touting the industry-leading Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness.

As part of their “work-cation,” radio guests will explore Negril's beauty with a luxury private catamaran cruise provided by Island Routes.

On resort, the on-air hosts will enjoy incredible 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, luxurious accommodations, daily and nightly entertainment.

To top things off, each station will also be offering their listeners the chance to win their own four-day/three-night luxury included vacation to any Sandals resorts, with round-trip airfare on American Airlines.