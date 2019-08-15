Sandals team members celebrate 'Jamaica 57' with 'Emancipendence Jamboree'
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Team members at Sandals Resorts International were on Monday, August 5, treated to an afternoon of fun, culture and amazing food, as the company hosted its pre-independence celebrations dubbed 'Emancipendence Jamboree'.
Held at the company's 5 Kent Avenue headquarters, the event featured performances from the talented Francois Medley who took team members on a journey through the island's musical history with his delightful performance of folk and festival songs.
No less entertaining were the evening's talented dancers who performed an enthralling piece showcasing Jamaica's Dinki Mini, Ska and of course, Dancehall moves.
Dressed in their finest Jamaican-inspired outfits, team members faced off in a keenly contested fashion competition which saw Cassandra Douglas from the company's Procurement Division walking away with the top prize. Also claiming a prize was Sarah Davis from the Security Department who both surprised and thrilled all in attendance with her spirited rendition of traditional folk and festival songs as well as contemporary reggae hits.
The evening's activities were completed with a tasty spread including jerked chicken and pork served with festival, an assortment of traditional sweet treats such as grater cake, gizzada, sweet potato and cornmeal pudding, lively rounds of dominoes and ludo, Jamaican music and lots of laughter.
