Savanna-la-Mar residents get oyster farm

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - Residents in and around Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, are poised to benefit from employment and other financial opportunities stemming from a new oyster farm that was handed over by the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) last week.

The oyster farm project is a result of an initiative by the WMC, under the Climate Change Adaptation and Risk Reduction Technology and Strategies to Improve Community Resilience (CARTS) Project, funded by the Caribbean Development Bank's Community Disaster Risk Reduction Fund (CDRRF).

The CDRRF is a multi-donor trust fund managed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), with grant resources from Global Affairs Canada and the European Union.

According to Shadae Allen, project manager at WMC, the annual expected yield from the farm is up to 6,000 dozens of oysters, which could attract a market value of up to $5 million.

Some 10 individuals from the Russia section of Savanna-la-Mar have since formed a co-operative called Western Supreme Oyster Farm Group.

“These three oyster racks are expected to harvest between 2,400 to 6,000 dozen oysters per year, with an expected market value of $2.5 million to $5 million. This livelihood enhancement initiative will provide income for the 10 members of the oyster farming group, and through the trickle-down effect will benefit hundreds of households in the project communities,” stated Allen.

She was speaking at the handover ceremony of the oyster farm at WMC headquarters in Savanna-la-Mar on Friday, during which representatives of Western Supreme Oyster Farm Group who participated in the oyster farming training were presented with certificates, training manuals, safety gear and harvesting tools.

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Bertel Moore thanked the Caribbean Development Bank for funding the initiative.

“Thanks to the CBD for helping the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation with this project,” he expressed.

Moore, who is also chairman of the WMC, also charged the oyster farmers to be responsible in their operation of the farm.

“Farming oysters can be beneficial to a family. If you operate the farm properly you can feed your family. Take this programme seriously. Don't play around with it. I would say that the money that was used is money that should be used in the right and proper way,” Moore charged.

He was quick to warn: “Don't think that we won't be watching over it [farm], because we want to ensure that the project runs smoothly. So don't think because we say it is in the hands of the farmers [that] we are just going to leave it that way.”

President of Western Supreme Oyster Farm Group, Demetrius Samuels, however, gave his assurance that members of the group will be working assiduously for the success of the oyster project.

“I would like to see a well-established, well-managed oyster industry that provides employment for a lot of persons, especially young people. That is why we are putting all our effort in it to make it a success,” remarked Samuels.

Indi Mclymont Lafayette, knowledge management and public education consultant, Community Disaster Risk Reduction Fund, Caribbean Development Bank, concurred that the oyster farm will provide economic opportunities for members of the community.

“These 10 persons trained are pioneers, and the oyster farm increases the assets available within the community and [provides] a new opportunity. If managed properly it will provide employment and an alternative livelihood to many within the community. We wish them all the best with registering their co-operative and rolling out as a business. We have done training on business management to provide the basic skills, so it is very rewarding to be seeing the fruits,” said Mclymont Lafayette.