Scores of Trelawny residents benefit from Tova Hamilton's benevolence

FALMOUTH, Trelawny – Trelawny-based attorney-at-law Tova Hamilton has embarked on a two-month philanthropic mission in the parish of her birth to bring hope and brighten the lives of the less fortunate in sections of the parish.

The 37-year-old Trelawny native started her mission in December, following her visits to the homes of a number of elderly residents whom she knew as a child growing up in the quiet community of Martha Brae on the outskirts of the historic Georgian town of Falmouth.

Hamilton said the first phase of the programme, which will end later this month, is aimed at assisting roughly 500 elderly residents, while the second phase which targets the youths will start within months.

Under the first phase of the initiative, dubbed “Care to Share”, elderly and shut-in residents are being given care packages; homes have been rehabilitated; and malfunctioning cooking apparatus such as stoves are being replaced.

“I was born in this noble parish 37 years ago and I am still living here, but it broke my heart when I visited some of the elderly people during the Yuletide season and discovered the conditions some of them were actually living in. These are some of the same persons who took care of me and many others when we were children and many of us have grown and become well-recognised professionals in the society, and it pricked my conscience greatly when I see where and the conditions some of these elderly folks are living in,” explained Hamilton.

“As a society we can individually and collectively do much more to assist the elderly and the less fortunate among us, not only at Christmastime but throughout the year. What I am doing here in Trelawny is not a miracle; it just takes a caring heart and a conscience.”

She stressed that working in the parish has given her insight on the conditions under which some individuals exist.

“My continuous involvement with the constituency of Trelawny Northern has given me a first-hand appreciation of the dire straits of our most vulnerable. The truth is that we have many persons living in abject poverty and that has been our reality in this country for a very long time. I have simply chosen not to ignore it. With this resolve, I have made it a point of duty to always care for my neighbours in various ways, and for the elderly,” she argued.

“For the children, I usually host back-to-school treats where I provide not just notebooks and stationery, but textbooks, calculators, geometry sets and dictionaries. There are those who also benefit from my school-feeding assistance programme. For this Yuletide season, I have been surprising children in a number of communities with toys. My joy comes from seeing their faces when they have received their unexpected gifts.”

Added Hamilton: “I am from a humble background and I believe I have been blessed with the ability to care for others. [Sir Alexander] Bustamante in 1946 said 'it does not take education to have a humane heart' and I agree with that philosophy. I am also a fan of Ghandi's quote that 'the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.' I want my society to be viewed as a caring and loving one.”

In the meantime, members of the Trelawny business community and residents have lauded Hamilton's “Care to Share” initiative.

Businesswoman Audrey Nelson, who operates a hardware store in the Duncans area of the parish, has thrown her support behind the initiative, arguing that the poorer folks in the parish have been neglected by society for far too long.

“We need more civic-minded residents in Trelawny like Miss Hamilton to really show the less fortunate among us that they are not forgotten, that someone still cares for them,” said Nelson.

Junior “Washie Bum” Gordon, who hails from Bottom Town in Clark's Town, said the programme is the best he has seen in his community.

“A young girl [Hamilton] like this who is spending her own money to better the lives of poor people is nothing but remarkable, and we must show her our love and appreciation. We need more good Samaritans like Miss Hamilton in this parish,” the elderly citizen stressed.