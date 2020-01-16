Shaw to launch 2020 Hague show next Wednesday

HAGUE, Trelawny — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw will launch the 65th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show on the show grounds next Wednesday under the theme: 'Agricultural Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Change.'

Staged by the Trelawny Association of Branch Society and the Jamaica Agricultural Society the two day event will climax on Ash Wednesday, February 26.

“The theme sets the tone of the show and will feature carefully conceived clusters to not only create aesthetic and visual appeal for patrons, but will also showcase the diversity of products and services that are aligned with agriculture,” Tova Hamilton, a member of the planning committee told the Jamaica Observer West.

“The show will also serve to highlight technology's role in improving agricultural practices to buttress resilience to climate shocks. For us to grow in this industry, we must facilitate change and so new and emerging trends in agriculture will also be prominent in our 2020 show.”

The first day of the highly anticipated show will feature a youth in agriculture exposition with participation from several schools across the island.

“We expect over the two days to wet the appetites of foodies with our gastronomy village. Our featured foods will include rabbit and our famous yam dishes. Our villages of attraction will include horticulture, livestock, technology, health and wellness and commerce,” Hamilton explained.

She stressed that the event is expected to appeal to farmers, students, agro-processors, technology professionals, herbalists as well as the general public.

— Mark Cummings