Should the Church play greater role in crime reduction?

At the start of the new year, a number of spiritual leaders across western Jamaica called on Government to do more to tame crime.

Earlier this week, Jamaica Observer West photographer Alan Lewin asked ordinary Jamaicans in the second city, “Do you think the Church should play a greater role in the reduction of crime in the country?”

Here are some of the responses:

Beverley Edwards, office manager, JCDC

“The Church has remained silent on many issues. They only become vocal on abortion and homosexuality. Each Church can adopt a community. The Church should call out perpetrators and wrongdoers, whether in the Government or private sector.”

Kedesha Maxwell, sales executive

“Yes. The Churches must come together and form a crime organisation programme, and encourage youths to become a part of it. Give the citizens gifts and go door to door and speak to young people like a family.”

Carla Lawson, singer

“Church people are criminals themselves. They put people further away from the Church, they are for themselves, and people are bitter against them. If it was for the Church crime would skyrocket.”

Shanequa Lawrence, customer service representative

“No. The Church has nothing to do with crime and violence. Corruption starts with us and ends with us. It's the community that should come together and speak to the youths. The community must come together. The Church cannot do it.”

Suzeth Haughton, sales representative

“Yes. All Churches must come together and help with the reduction of crime, go into the communities and set up meetings and workshops, have a fun day and show more love and kindness to each other.”

Robert Russell, businessman

“There is always scope for the Church to get involved in the day to day affair of the country, we welcome the Churches' intervention. Crime requires all hands on deck.”

Vernal Campbell, businessman

“Yes. The Church needs to come out. The time has come for Churches to unite and have consultative meetings. They should form one group and help the Government fight crime.”

Mackie Conscious, singer

“No. The Church can't help. There is no reason to think it is possible. Jamaica has more Churches per square mile and the problem nah solve. The Church can't do anything about it.”