Showcasing Hague’s 65th show
The 65th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show culminated on the Hague Show Grounds on Ash Wednesday. Hundreds of people from all walks of life turned out for the two-day event, which was hosted by the Trelawny Association of Branch Society, an affiliate of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, under the theme: 'Agricultural Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Change.'
The event, which was officially declared open by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, showcased the diversity of products and services that are aligned with agriculture, and offered a rich entertainment package as well. The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights:
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy