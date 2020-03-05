Showcasing Hague’s 65th show

The 65th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show culminated on the Hague Show Grounds on Ash Wednesday. Hundreds of people from all walks of life turned out for the two-day event, which was hosted by the Trelawny Association of Branch Society, an affiliate of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, under the theme: 'Agricultural Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Change.'

The event, which was officially declared open by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, showcased the diversity of products and services that are aligned with agriculture, and offered a rich entertainment package as well. The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights: