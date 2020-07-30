Silvera urges MoBay businesses to reinvest in resort city

MONTEGO BAY, St James - President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) Janet Silvera is urging businessmen who operate and make profits in Montego Bay, to reinvest in the resort city, instead of elsewhere.

“Montego Bay has, and continues, to be exploited by outside people extracting the wealth out of tourism, extracting the wealth out of the financial sector, and moving it to places like Kingston, and even other countries, without giving back to our city. That is unacceptable!”Silvera declared.

“The various companies that have built their wealth on our backs now need to help build back the community that they have worked and profited from over the years. It is time to reinvest in Montego Bay, and we demand that reinvestment now.”

Silvera, who was speaking at last week's annual general meeting of the MBCCI held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre after she was returned unopposed as president, contended that the exploitation of the wealth out of Montego Bay is among concerns “we seriously need to tackle”.

She also cited the need “to refresh our city”, arguing that there is no better way to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Montego Bay achieving city status.

“Montego Bay is not a slum and we need to stop allowing people and organisations to treat it in that manner. We need to revamp and reorganise downtown. We need to change the haphazard and slapdash nature that we have come to adapt. The best way to commemorate the 40th Anniversary is to clean up and restore order to the place. I want to see Sam Sharpe Square restored to its former glory. I want to see an area designated for street vendors. Let us implement new physical and social structures that will make our city attractive and reflect the true value and pride that Montego Bay holds,” she argued.

Additionally, Silvera reiterated the call to start the long- awaited plans to construct a Western Justice Complex, aimed at improving the justice system in the parish.

She will have a new deputy as Oral Heavens, who is a past president of the St Ann's Chamber of Commerce, replaced first Vice-President Gabriel Lee following a run-off.

Silvera became president of the MBCCI last year following the sudden resignation of Winston Lawson.