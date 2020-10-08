Single moms get care packages under 'Bless a Sister Day' initiative

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - Loving Care Wailing Women Ministries recently distributed school supplies and other items, through their “Bless a Sister Day” programme, to single mother families in sections of western Jamaica.

To date, more than 200 women have benefited from the initiative which was launched in August.

One beneficiary, a single mother with seven children, told the Jamaica Observer West that, “I am very appreciative of the Bless a Sister Day because it came at a time when I am in need. I am especially grateful for the school supplies received because I have four children to prepare for back-to-school and I didn't know how I was going to provide for them.”

The team is led by Nadene Mead, chief executive officer of Mannequin Pieces in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew and Kemoy LeBrane from Georgia, USA.

The programme is supported by donations— cash and kind— from various donors locally and internationally.

Clothing for both adults and children, sanitary products, food and school supplies are some of the items included in the care packages.

The Westmoreland-based organisation intends to distribute packages in different parishes on a monthly basis.

So far, persons from Westmoreland, St James and Hanover have benefited under the initiative.

“We would love to help everyone, but the number of sisters we help really is determined by the quantity of items we receive from donations. The more items donated, the more persons we can assist. Our aim is to help at least 100 sisters each month,” Valrie Ewen, founder of Loving Care Wailing Women Ministries, told the Observer West.

The Loving Care Wailing Women Ministries was launched in an effort to provide information, education, counselling, training and opportunities for women to allow them to recognise their purpose, maximise their potential and fulfil their mission in life.

— Rosalee Wood