Sir Kenneth Hall donates books to UWI WJC library

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall, who is also a former pro-vice chancellor and principal of The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, followed in a few of his fellow Caribbean leaders footsteps on Tuesday when he donated a portion of books from his library to The University of the West Indies Western Jamaica Campus (UWI WJC) library.

The donation will be added to the university's Special Collections category.

“The donation of books and access to the integrationist website represent my continued commitment to ensure that faculty and students of the Western Campus of UWI have library facilities consistent with the highest standards of university education,” stated Sir Kenneth.

Sandra Stubbs, head of the UWI WJC Branch Library, said that the collection will be named the Professor Kenneth Hall Collection as she revealed that it is the first collection for the western campus. All previous collections were gifted to the Mona campus in Kingston.

“We have had donations from former prime ministers and others which are housed in Kingston [UWI Mona]. This is the first of our local collection. Some of them are written and edited by Professor Kenneth Hall…some of these books are not readily available,” she said.

Patrick Prendergast, campus director, UWI WJC, stressed the significance of the donation to the campus.

“ When he [Sir Kenneth] called to say that he is considering making this donation to the campus, and if I would accept it, I said, 'Of course!' Within the university system, we are always open to receiving collections that we think would be important. These are his books as well as books that were in his library. Most significantly though, for us, and for him, is the fact that we now have access to a body of work that will be of tremendous benefit to the students and to our own academics,” said Prendergast.

Sir Kenneth is a prolific writer and has published several books, articles and reviews on issues relating to istory and international relations. His most recent publications include Integration: CARICOM's Key to Prosperity; Production Integration in CARICOM: From Theory to Action; Rex N: Rex Nettleford Selected Speeches; Integrate or Perish — Perspectives of Leaders of the Integration Movement 1963-2002; and Governance in the Age of Globalisation.