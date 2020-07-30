Six former COCAA student-athletes named to USTFCCCA

Six former County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs winners were recently named to the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division One track and field academic all-American team for their outstanding work in the classroom.

Of the six, two — former Cornwall College triple jumper Owayne Owens and Rusea's High hurdler Brithon Senior — were getting their second all-American recognition of the season after they were earlier named to the list for their performances in their respective events.

Matthew Brown of University of Nebraska, Ackeen Colley of University of Oklahoma, Rayon Buttler of the University of South Carolina and Myesha Nott of West Virginia were also named on the USTFCCCA list that saw 24 Jamaicans making the cut.

To qualify for the individual list, the student-athletes needed a minimum cumulative grade point average (GPA) of a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale through the end of the semester of competition, according to the USTFCCCA website, and “must have completed at least 24 semester hours/36 quarter hours through the end of the semester of competition at the institution.

It also says they “must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA [National Collegiate Athletic Association] Division One descending order lists”.

Additionally, Florida A&M University's (FAMU) female team that has Jamaican Nadia Alexander-Pompey, who represented Manning's School, was included in the female team's list with a cumulative GPA of 3.27.

Owens of University of Virginia, the runner- up in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) indoors triple jump, was ranked seventh in Division One at the end of the indoors season, while Senior, who just ended his freshman year at University of South Dakota, broke his school's 60m hurdles record and was ranked 16th among the hurdler in the country.

Brown, who just completed his first at Nebraska after transferring from Chicago State, had won the Western Champs Class 1 100m while at Cornwall College and joins Colley who was an Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Championships winner while at Rusea's High.

Buttler competed for St Elizabeth Technical, while Nott had set the Western Champs girls' triple jump record before migrating with her family to Canada.