Sixth suspect held in murder of Tamara Geddes

RESERVE, Trelawny - Members of the Criminal Investigation Branch are now questioning a sixth suspect in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes who was shot and killed in her bedroom in this rural community, in the presence of her 10-year-old daughter, on Friday, June 19.

According to a highly-placed Jamaica Observer West police source, the sixth individual now in custody is believed to be the shooter.

The suspect was picked up by the police sometime last week.

So far, the accused in Geddes' killing include her sister, 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes, and her two daughters, one of whom is a minor.

A fourth woman, 33-year-old Tashana Young, and 55-year-old farmer, Owen Irving, both of Hampton district, Salt Spring in St James, have also been slapped with charges in connection with the killing.

Irving reportedly gave a statement to the police in which he confessed to collecting $250,000 to hire a hitman to kill the 36-year-old Geddes.

The three family members are accused of conspiring to hire a gunman to carry out the hit on their close family member.

They were picked up by the police at their Trelawny home — which they shared with the deceased — on Tuesday, July 13.

Police said within 24 hours after they were picked up, they reportedly gave caution statements admitting to planning and hiring the gunman to kill Tamara.

Young and Irving were subsequently nabbed by the police in Westmoreland.

They were allegedly both engaged to hire the trigger man.

The four female accused who appeared in court on Wednesday, July 22 were remanded until September 4.

It is still not clear when Irving will make his first court appearance.