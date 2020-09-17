Sponge Music joins forces with Xclusive Management to showcase new acts

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Charles Alexander, otherwise called “Sponge” of Sponge Music, is working hard to take his record label to the top of the music industry.

The Montego Bay-born producer partnered with Jerome Elvie of Natural Bond Entertainment to release the Porous rhythm earlier this year.

The project features songs from several dancehall artistes including Beenie Man ( Do You Wanna Be That Guy); Jamiel (Higher); New Kidz ( Upwards); Knaxx ( Easy Fi Switch); Shane E ( My Time) and Dre Zee ( Problems).

Sponge recently formed a strategic alliance with Kereena Beckford, CEO of Xclusive Management.

Xclusive Management is the management company that handles the career of high-profile dancehall artiste Alkaline.

Xclusive's roster also includes three of the most promising new dancehall acts on the local music scene— Knaxx, Sashie Cool and Star CAptyn.

Sponge is very optimistic about the partnership with Xclusive Management.

“I'm happy to be working with this company because it has a very good track record in the music business. Miss Beckford is a serious businesswoman and she's working with some of the most talented artistes in the biz. I believe that our partnership will yield great success,” he said.

“We're working together as a team to develop the careers of Sashie Cool, Star CAptyn and Knaxx. Knaax was featured on the Porous rhythm with a song titled Easy Fi Switch, which came out in June. I'm going to release a bunch of new singles for Knaxx, Sashie Cool and Star Captain between this month and October. I also have a hot new Alkaline song that I'm getting ready to drop,” said Sponge.