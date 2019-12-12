Sport Diary — December 12
FRIDAY
Alacran JGA Open - Tryall Club @ 7:00 am
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Frome Tech vs William Knibb Memorial @ Frome - 1:30 pm
York Castle vs Rhodes Hall@ York Castle - 3:00 pm
SATURDAY
Alacran JGA Open - Tryall Club @ 7:00 am
JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Coopers Pen vs FC Reno @ Coopers Pen - 3:00 pm
Lilliput Rovers vs Sandals South Coast @ Spot Valley High - 3:00 pm
Super Star FC vs Montego Bay United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00 pm
JABA NBL Qualifying
Falmouth Saints vs Central Celtics @ MoBay Cricket Club - 5:00 pm
Cricket Club Knights vs Rae Town Raptors @ MoBay Cricket Club - 7:00 pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Hopewell United vs Wadadah FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:00 pm
George's Plain vs Harmony FC @ Llandilo Sports Complex -3:00 pm
Falmouth United vs Faulkland FC @ Elleston Wakeland - 3:00 pm
