Sport Diary — February 6

Thursday, February 06, 2020

TODAY

ISSA Rural table tennis

Girls Under -19

William Knibb vs St Hildas @ William Knibb - 2:00 pm

Girls U-16/U-19

Mt Alvernia High vs St James High @ Mt Alvernia - 2:00 pm

 

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Melbourne Mind Game vs Heights FC @ Albion - 3:00 pm

Club Ville vs MoBay Boys Club @ UDC - 3:00 pm

 

FRIDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One

Norwood Strikers vs Sam Sharpe @ UDC field - 3:00 pm

 

SATURDAY

National Basketball League Super 12

Falmouth Saints vs Spanish Town Spartans @ MoBay Cricket Club - 5:00 pm

Cricket Club Knights vs Portmore Flames @ MoBay Cricket Club - 5:00 pm

 

SUNDAY

JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League

George's Plain FC vs Falmouth United @ Llandilo Sports Complex - 3:00 pm

Coopers Pen FC vs Wadadah FC @ Coopers Pen - 3:00 pm

Sandals South Coast vs FC Reno @ Crocs Lawn - 3:00 pm

Super Star FC vs Faulkland FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00 pm

Lilliput Rovers vs Hopewell United @ Spot Valley High - 3:00 pm

Harmony FC vs Montego Bay United @ Bounty Hall - 3:00 pm

 

MONDAY

ISSA Rural table tennis

Girls U-16/U-19

St Hildas vs Westwood @ St Hildas - 2:00 pm

Girls U-16

St James High vs Merlene Ottey @ St James - 2:00 pm

 

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Heights FC vs Bogue FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm

 

TUESDAY

COCAA Western Champs Boys Elimination

Cornwall College - 9:00 am

 

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One

Marl Road FC vs King Gate FC@ UDC field - 3:00 pm

 

WEDNESDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Violet Kickers vs Fire House @ UDC field - 3:00 pm

