Sport Diary — February 6
TODAY
ISSA Rural table tennis
Girls Under -19
William Knibb vs St Hildas @ William Knibb - 2:00 pm
Girls U-16/U-19
Mt Alvernia High vs St James High @ Mt Alvernia - 2:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Melbourne Mind Game vs Heights FC @ Albion - 3:00 pm
Club Ville vs MoBay Boys Club @ UDC - 3:00 pm
FRIDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One
Norwood Strikers vs Sam Sharpe @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
SATURDAY
National Basketball League Super 12
Falmouth Saints vs Spanish Town Spartans @ MoBay Cricket Club - 5:00 pm
Cricket Club Knights vs Portmore Flames @ MoBay Cricket Club - 5:00 pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League
George's Plain FC vs Falmouth United @ Llandilo Sports Complex - 3:00 pm
Coopers Pen FC vs Wadadah FC @ Coopers Pen - 3:00 pm
Sandals South Coast vs FC Reno @ Crocs Lawn - 3:00 pm
Super Star FC vs Faulkland FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00 pm
Lilliput Rovers vs Hopewell United @ Spot Valley High - 3:00 pm
Harmony FC vs Montego Bay United @ Bounty Hall - 3:00 pm
MONDAY
ISSA Rural table tennis
Girls U-16/U-19
St Hildas vs Westwood @ St Hildas - 2:00 pm
Girls U-16
St James High vs Merlene Ottey @ St James - 2:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Heights FC vs Bogue FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
TUESDAY
COCAA Western Champs Boys Elimination
Cornwall College - 9:00 am
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One
Marl Road FC vs King Gate FC@ UDC field - 3:00 pm
WEDNESDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Violet Kickers vs Fire House @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
