Sport Diary — February 6

TODAY ISSA Rural table tennis Girls Under -19 William Knibb vs St Hildas @ William Knibb - 2:00 pm Girls U-16/U-19 Mt Alvernia High vs St James High @ Mt Alvernia - 2:00 pm St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League Melbourne Mind Game vs Heights FC @ Albion - 3:00 pm Club Ville vs MoBay Boys Club @ UDC - 3:00 pm FRIDAY St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One Norwood Strikers vs Sam Sharpe @ UDC field - 3:00 pm SATURDAY National Basketball League Super 12 Falmouth Saints vs Spanish Town Spartans @ MoBay Cricket Club - 5:00 pm Cricket Club Knights vs Portmore Flames @ MoBay Cricket Club - 5:00 pm SUNDAY JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League George's Plain FC vs Falmouth United @ Llandilo Sports Complex - 3:00 pm Coopers Pen FC vs Wadadah FC @ Coopers Pen - 3:00 pm Sandals South Coast vs FC Reno @ Crocs Lawn - 3:00 pm Super Star FC vs Faulkland FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00 pm Lilliput Rovers vs Hopewell United @ Spot Valley High - 3:00 pm Harmony FC vs Montego Bay United @ Bounty Hall - 3:00 pm MONDAY ISSA Rural table tennis Girls U-16/U-19 St Hildas vs Westwood @ St Hildas - 2:00 pm Girls U-16 St James High vs Merlene Ottey @ St James - 2:00 pm St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League Heights FC vs Bogue FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm TUESDAY COCAA Western Champs Boys Elimination Cornwall College - 9:00 am St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One Marl Road FC vs King Gate FC@ UDC field - 3:00 pm WEDNESDAY St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League Violet Kickers vs Fire House @ UDC field - 3:00 pm

