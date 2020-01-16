SPORT DIARY – January 16
TODAY
ISSA Western Conference boys basketball
York Castle vs Rhodes Hall @York Castle - 3:00 pm
FRIDAY
ISSA/Grace Headley Cup Cricket
Zone A
Cornwall College vs Cambridge High
Godfrey Stewart vs Green Pond
St James High vs Herbert Morrison
ISSA Western Conference boys basketball
Cornwall College vs Herbert Morrison @ Cornwall College - 1:30 pm
Muschett High vs Frome Technical @ Muschet - 1:30pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One
King Gate FC vs Norwood Strikers @ Anchovy High - 3:00pm
MoBay City FC vs Discipline FC @ UDC field - 3:00pm
SATURDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Coopers Pen vs Sandals South Coast @ Coopers Pen - 3:00pm
Super Star vs Harmony FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Falmouth United vs Montego Bay United @ Elleston Wakeland - 3:00pm
Lilliput Rovers vs Wadadah FC @ Spot Valley High - 3:00pm
Hopewell United vs FC Reno @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:00pm
George's Plain FC vs Faulkland FC @ Llandilo Sports Complex - 3:00pm
MONDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Somerton FC vs Firehouse FC @ Somerton - 3:00pm
Bogue FC vs Melbourne Mind Game@ UDC - 3:00pm
TUESDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One
Flankers FC vs Catherine Hall @ UDC - 3:00pm
Sam Sharpe TC vs Seba FC @ Sam Sharpe - 3:00pm
WEDNESDAY
ISSA/Grace Headley Cup Cricket
Zone A
Herbert Morrison vs Godfrey Stewart
Green Pond vs Cambridge High
St James High vs Cornwall College
