 SPORT DIARY – January 16

Thursday, January 16, 2020

TODAY

ISSA Western Conference boys basketball

York Castle vs Rhodes Hall @York Castle - 3:00 pm

 

FRIDAY

ISSA/Grace Headley Cup Cricket

Zone A

Cornwall College vs Cambridge High

Godfrey Stewart vs Green Pond

St James High vs Herbert Morrison

 

ISSA Western Conference boys basketball

Cornwall College vs Herbert Morrison @ Cornwall College - 1:30 pm

Muschett High vs Frome Technical @ Muschet - 1:30pm

 

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One

King Gate FC vs Norwood Strikers @ Anchovy High - 3:00pm

MoBay City FC vs Discipline FC @ UDC field - 3:00pm

 

SATURDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Coopers Pen vs Sandals South Coast @ Coopers Pen - 3:00pm

Super Star vs Harmony FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00pm

 

SUNDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Falmouth United vs Montego Bay United @ Elleston Wakeland - 3:00pm

Lilliput Rovers vs Wadadah FC @ Spot Valley High - 3:00pm

Hopewell United vs FC Reno @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:00pm

George's Plain FC vs Faulkland FC @ Llandilo Sports Complex - 3:00pm

 

MONDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League

Somerton FC vs Firehouse FC @ Somerton - 3:00pm

Bogue FC vs Melbourne Mind Game@ UDC - 3:00pm

 

TUESDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One

Flankers FC vs Catherine Hall @ UDC - 3:00pm

Sam Sharpe TC vs Seba FC @ Sam Sharpe - 3:00pm

 

WEDNESDAY

ISSA/Grace Headley Cup Cricket

Zone A

Herbert Morrison vs Godfrey Stewart

Green Pond vs Cambridge High

St James High vs Cornwall College

