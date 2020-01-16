SPORT DIARY – January 16

TODAY ISSA Western Conference boys basketball York Castle vs Rhodes Hall @York Castle - 3:00 pm FRIDAY ISSA/Grace Headley Cup Cricket Zone A Cornwall College vs Cambridge High Godfrey Stewart vs Green Pond St James High vs Herbert Morrison ISSA Western Conference boys basketball Cornwall College vs Herbert Morrison @ Cornwall College - 1:30 pm Muschett High vs Frome Technical @ Muschet - 1:30pm St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One King Gate FC vs Norwood Strikers @ Anchovy High - 3:00pm MoBay City FC vs Discipline FC @ UDC field - 3:00pm SATURDAY JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League Coopers Pen vs Sandals South Coast @ Coopers Pen - 3:00pm Super Star vs Harmony FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00pm SUNDAY JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League Falmouth United vs Montego Bay United @ Elleston Wakeland - 3:00pm Lilliput Rovers vs Wadadah FC @ Spot Valley High - 3:00pm Hopewell United vs FC Reno @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:00pm George's Plain FC vs Faulkland FC @ Llandilo Sports Complex - 3:00pm MONDAY St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League Somerton FC vs Firehouse FC @ Somerton - 3:00pm Bogue FC vs Melbourne Mind Game@ UDC - 3:00pm TUESDAY St James FA Sandals Resorts International Div One Flankers FC vs Catherine Hall @ UDC - 3:00pm Sam Sharpe TC vs Seba FC @ Sam Sharpe - 3:00pm WEDNESDAY ISSA/Grace Headley Cup Cricket Zone A Herbert Morrison vs Godfrey Stewart Green Pond vs Cambridge High St James High vs Cornwall College

