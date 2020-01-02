Sport Diary — January 2

Thursday, January 02, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


SATURDAY

JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Hopewell United vs Lilliput Rovers @Orchard Community Centre – 3:00 pm

Wadadah FC vs Coopers Pen FC @WestPow Park – 3:00pm

 

SUNDAY

JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Falmouth United vs George's Plain FC @ Elleston Wakeland – 3:00 pm

FC Reno vs Sandals South Coast @ Frome Sports Grounds – 3:00 pm

Faulkland FC vs Super Star FC @ Jarrett Park – 3:00 pm

MoBay United vs Harmony FC @ WesPow Park – 3:00 pm

 

TUESDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

St James High vs Holland High @ Cricket Club – 1:30 pm

Cornwall College vs Irwin High @ Cornwall College – 1:30 pm

 

St James FA Sandals Resorts Int Div One

Seba FC vs King Gate FC@ UDC field – 3:00 pm

 

WEDNESDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

Frome Technical vs William Knibb @ Frome – 1:30 pm

 

St James FA Sandals Resorts Int Div One

Flanker FC vs Discipline FC@ UDC – 3:00 pm

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT