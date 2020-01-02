Sport Diary — January 2

SATURDAY JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League Hopewell United vs Lilliput Rovers @Orchard Community Centre – 3:00 pm Wadadah FC vs Coopers Pen FC @WestPow Park – 3:00pm SUNDAY JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League Falmouth United vs George's Plain FC @ Elleston Wakeland – 3:00 pm FC Reno vs Sandals South Coast @ Frome Sports Grounds – 3:00 pm Faulkland FC vs Super Star FC @ Jarrett Park – 3:00 pm MoBay United vs Harmony FC @ WesPow Park – 3:00 pm TUESDAY ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball St James High vs Holland High @ Cricket Club – 1:30 pm Cornwall College vs Irwin High @ Cornwall College – 1:30 pm St James FA Sandals Resorts Int Div One Seba FC vs King Gate FC@ UDC field – 3:00 pm WEDNESDAY ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball Frome Technical vs William Knibb @ Frome – 1:30 pm St James FA Sandals Resorts Int Div One Flanker FC vs Discipline FC@ UDC – 3:00 pm

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT