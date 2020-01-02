Sport Diary — January 2
SATURDAY
JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Hopewell United vs Lilliput Rovers @Orchard Community Centre – 3:00 pm
Wadadah FC vs Coopers Pen FC @WestPow Park – 3:00pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confed/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Falmouth United vs George's Plain FC @ Elleston Wakeland – 3:00 pm
FC Reno vs Sandals South Coast @ Frome Sports Grounds – 3:00 pm
Faulkland FC vs Super Star FC @ Jarrett Park – 3:00 pm
MoBay United vs Harmony FC @ WesPow Park – 3:00 pm
TUESDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
St James High vs Holland High @ Cricket Club – 1:30 pm
Cornwall College vs Irwin High @ Cornwall College – 1:30 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts Int Div One
Seba FC vs King Gate FC@ UDC field – 3:00 pm
WEDNESDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Frome Technical vs William Knibb @ Frome – 1:30 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts Int Div One
Flanker FC vs Discipline FC@ UDC – 3:00 pm
