Sport Diary — July 18

TODAY Hanover FA Major League Claremont United vs Middlesex FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm Western Basketball Association Elite League Semis Boys Club Warriors vs Cricket Club Knights @ Cricket Club - 7:00 pm FRIDAY Hanover FA Division One Prosper FC vs Blenheim United @ Watson Taylor Park - 1:30 pm Central FC vs Uprising United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm St James FA Sandals International Under -20 West Green vs Norwood @ West Green - 3:30 pm Bogue vs Flanker @ UDC -3:30 pm SATURDAY Trelawny FA Under-18 football Jackson Town vs Wait-A-Bit @ Kinloss - 2:00 pm Duncans vs Spicy Hill @ Samuel Prospect - 2:00 pm Kinloss FC vs Duanvale @ Kinloss - 4:00 pm Prospect Links vs Rio Cobre @ Samuel Prospect - 4:00 pm Hanover FA Major League Revelation FC vs Super Star @ Orchard Community Centre - 3:30 pm St Simon FC vs Sandy Bay FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm SUNDAY Trelawny FA Under-18 football Holland vs Coopers Pen @ Salt Marsh - 2:00 pm Invaders vs Granville @ Friendship - 2:00 pm Salt Marsh vs Daniel Town @ Salt Marsh - 4:00 pm Friendship vs Harmony @ Friendship - 4:00 pm Hanover FA Division One Johnson Town FC vs Mt Pelier DC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm MONDAY Hanover FA Division One Super Star vs Hopewell Chargers @ Orchard Community Centre - 3:30 pm Revelation FC vs St Simon FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm St James FA Sandals International Under -20 Heights vs Montego Bay Boys Club @ UDC - 3:00 pm West Green vs Cambridge @ West Green -3:00 pm TUESDAY Hanover FA Division One Prosper FC vs Central FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 1:30 pm Uprising United vs Blenheim United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm St James FA Sandals International Under -17 Green Pond vs West Green @ Green Pond High - 3:30 pm Better Tomorrow vs Granville @ UDC - 3:30 pm Trelawny FA Under- 18 football Kinloss vs Wait-A-Bit @ Clarks Town - 2:00 pm Rio Bueno vs Duncans @ Georgia - 2:00 pm Clarks Town vs Jackson Town @ Clarks Town - 4:00 pm Spicy Hill vs Prospect Links @ Georgia - 4:00 pm WEDNESDAY Hanover FA Division One Esher United vs Mt Pelier DC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm St James FA Sandals International Under -17 Bogue vs MBU @ UDC - 1:30 pm St James FA Sandals International Under-20 Bogue vs MBU @ UDC - 3:30 pm

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT