Sport Diary — July 18
TODAY
Hanover FA Major League
Claremont United vs Middlesex FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
Western Basketball Association Elite League Semis
Boys Club Warriors vs Cricket Club Knights @ Cricket Club - 7:00 pm
FRIDAY
Hanover FA Division One
Prosper FC vs Blenheim United @ Watson Taylor Park - 1:30 pm
Central FC vs Uprising United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
St James FA Sandals International Under -20
West Green vs Norwood @ West Green - 3:30 pm
Bogue vs Flanker @ UDC -3:30 pm
SATURDAY
Trelawny FA Under-18 football
Jackson Town vs Wait-A-Bit @ Kinloss - 2:00 pm
Duncans vs Spicy Hill @ Samuel Prospect - 2:00 pm
Kinloss FC vs Duanvale @ Kinloss - 4:00 pm
Prospect Links vs Rio Cobre @ Samuel Prospect - 4:00 pm
Hanover FA Major League
Revelation FC vs Super Star @ Orchard Community Centre - 3:30 pm
St Simon FC vs Sandy Bay FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
SUNDAY
Trelawny FA Under-18 football
Holland vs Coopers Pen @ Salt Marsh - 2:00 pm
Invaders vs Granville @ Friendship - 2:00 pm
Salt Marsh vs Daniel Town @ Salt Marsh - 4:00 pm
Friendship vs Harmony @ Friendship - 4:00 pm
Hanover FA Division One
Johnson Town FC vs Mt Pelier DC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
MONDAY
Hanover FA Division One
Super Star vs Hopewell Chargers @ Orchard Community Centre - 3:30 pm
Revelation FC vs St Simon FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
St James FA Sandals International Under -20
Heights vs Montego Bay Boys Club @ UDC - 3:00 pm
West Green vs Cambridge @ West Green -3:00 pm
TUESDAY
Hanover FA Division One
Prosper FC vs Central FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 1:30 pm
Uprising United vs Blenheim United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
St James FA Sandals International Under -17
Green Pond vs West Green @ Green Pond High - 3:30 pm
Better Tomorrow vs Granville @ UDC - 3:30 pm
Trelawny FA Under- 18 football
Kinloss vs Wait-A-Bit @ Clarks Town - 2:00 pm
Rio Bueno vs Duncans @ Georgia - 2:00 pm
Clarks Town vs Jackson Town @ Clarks Town - 4:00 pm
Spicy Hill vs Prospect Links @ Georgia - 4:00 pm
WEDNESDAY
Hanover FA Division One
Esher United vs Mt Pelier DC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm
St James FA Sandals International Under -17
Bogue vs MBU @ UDC - 1:30 pm
St James FA Sandals International Under-20
Bogue vs MBU @ UDC - 3:30 pm
