Sport Diary — September 19
TODAY
ISSA Rural Area Netball
Zone A
St James High vs Green Pond High @ St James High — 2:15 pm
Zone C
Godfrey Stewart High vs Petersfield High @ Godfrey Stewart — 2:15 pm
FRIDAY
ISSA Rural Area Netball
Zone B
Cedric Titus High vs William Knibb High@ Cedric Titus — 2:15 pm
Montego Bay High vs Muschett@ MoBay High — 2:15 pm
SATURDAY
11th CUMI 5K Walk/Run @ Tryall, Hanover — 6:30 am
ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup
Zone A
Irwin High vs Anchovy High @ Irwin High — 3:30 pm
Green Pond High vs St James High @ Green Pond — 3:30 pm
Cornwall College vs Maldon High @ Cornwall College — 3:30 pm
Zone B
Frome Technical vs Rusea's High@ Frome Sports Grounds — 3:30 pm
Green Island vs Hopewell High @ Green Island — 3:30 pm
Zone C
Cedric Titus High vs Holland High@ Cedric Titus — 3:30 pm
Spot Valley High vs William Knibb High @ Spot Valley — 3:30 pm
Zone D
Godfrey Stewart High vs Manning's School@ Godfrey Stewart — 3:30 pm
Grange Hill High vs Belmont Academy @ Grange Hill — 3:30 pm
Petersfield High vs Maud McLeod High @ Petersfield — 3:30 pm
TUESDAY
ISSA Rural Area Netball
Zone B
Spot Valley High vs Montego Bay High @ Spot Valley-2:15 pm
Muschett High vs Cedric Titus High @ Muschett- 2:15 pm
WEDNESDAY
ISSA Rural Area Netball
Zone A
Hopewell High vs Irwin High @ Hopewell — 2:15 pm
Mt Alvernia High vs St James High @ Mt Alvernia — 2:15 pm
Zone C
Frome vs Rhodes Hall@ Frome — 2:15 pm
Manning's vs Green Island @ Manning's — 2:15 pm
ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup
Zone A
Anchovy High vs Maldon High@ Anchovy — 3:30 pm
Green Pond High vs Cornwall College@ Cornwall College — 3:30 pm
Irwin vs St James@ Irwin High — 3:30 pm
Zone B
Green Island vs Rusea's High @ Green Island — 3:30 pm
Frome Tech vs Merlene Ottey@ Frome Tech — 3:30 pm
Zone C
Herbert Morrison vs Spot Valley@ Herbert Morrison — 3:30 pm
Holland High vs William Knibb@ Holland High — 3:30 pm
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy