Sport Diary — September 19

TODAY ISSA Rural Area Netball Zone A St James High vs Green Pond High @ St James High — 2:15 pm Zone C Godfrey Stewart High vs Petersfield High @ Godfrey Stewart — 2:15 pm FRIDAY ISSA Rural Area Netball Zone B Cedric Titus High vs William Knibb High@ Cedric Titus — 2:15 pm Montego Bay High vs Muschett@ MoBay High — 2:15 pm SATURDAY 11th CUMI 5K Walk/Run @ Tryall, Hanover — 6:30 am ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup Zone A Irwin High vs Anchovy High @ Irwin High — 3:30 pm Green Pond High vs St James High @ Green Pond — 3:30 pm Cornwall College vs Maldon High @ Cornwall College — 3:30 pm Zone B Frome Technical vs Rusea's High@ Frome Sports Grounds — 3:30 pm Green Island vs Hopewell High @ Green Island — 3:30 pm Zone C Cedric Titus High vs Holland High@ Cedric Titus — 3:30 pm Spot Valley High vs William Knibb High @ Spot Valley — 3:30 pm Zone D Godfrey Stewart High vs Manning's School@ Godfrey Stewart — 3:30 pm Grange Hill High vs Belmont Academy @ Grange Hill — 3:30 pm Petersfield High vs Maud McLeod High @ Petersfield — 3:30 pm TUESDAY ISSA Rural Area Netball Zone B Spot Valley High vs Montego Bay High @ Spot Valley-2:15 pm Muschett High vs Cedric Titus High @ Muschett- 2:15 pm WEDNESDAY ISSA Rural Area Netball Zone A Hopewell High vs Irwin High @ Hopewell — 2:15 pm Mt Alvernia High vs St James High @ Mt Alvernia — 2:15 pm Zone C Frome vs Rhodes Hall@ Frome — 2:15 pm Manning's vs Green Island @ Manning's — 2:15 pm ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup Zone A Anchovy High vs Maldon High@ Anchovy — 3:30 pm Green Pond High vs Cornwall College@ Cornwall College — 3:30 pm Irwin vs St James@ Irwin High — 3:30 pm Zone B Green Island vs Rusea's High @ Green Island — 3:30 pm Frome Tech vs Merlene Ottey@ Frome Tech — 3:30 pm Zone C Herbert Morrison vs Spot Valley@ Herbert Morrison — 3:30 pm Holland High vs William Knibb@ Holland High — 3:30 pm

