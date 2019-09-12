Sport Diary — Thursday 12
SATURDAY
ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football
Zone A
Cornwall College vs St James High @ Cornwall College - 3:30 pm
Green Pond vs Anchovy Highgate @ Green Pond - 3:30 pm
Maldon High vs Irwin High-Maldon - 3:30 pm
Zone B
Green Island vs Merlene Ottey High @ Geen Island - 3:30 pm
Hopewell High vs Rusea's High @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm
Zone C
Herbert Morrison vs William Knibb @ Herbert Morrison - 3:30 pm
Cedric Titus vs Spot Valley @ Cedric Titus - 3:30 pm
Zone D
Petersfield High vs Manning's High @ Petersfield - 3:30 pm
Maud McLeod vs Belmont @ Maud McLeod - 3:30 pm
Grange Hill vs Godfrey Stewart @ Grange Hill - 3:30 pm
TUESDAY
ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football
Zone C
William Knibb vs Cedric Titus @ William Knibb - 3:30 pm
Holland High vs Herbert Morrison@ Holland High 3:30 pm
WEDNESDAY
ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football
Zone A
Anchovy vs Cornwall College@ Anchovy - 3:30 pm
St James High vs Maldon@ Jarrett Park - 3:30 pm
Irwin High vs Green Pond High @ Irwin High - 3:30 pm
Zone B
Rusea's High vs Green Island High @ Rusea's High - 3:30 pm
Merlene Ottey vs Frome Tech @ Merlene Ottey- 3:30 pm
Zone D
Godfrey Stewart vs Maud McLeod @ Godfrey Stewart - 3:30 pm
Belmont High vs Petersfield @ Blemont High - 3:30 pm
Manning's High vs Grange Hill @ Manning's School - 3:30 pm
