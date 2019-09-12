Sport Diary — Thursday 12

SATURDAY ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football Zone A Cornwall College vs St James High @ Cornwall College - 3:30 pm Green Pond vs Anchovy Highgate @ Green Pond - 3:30 pm Maldon High vs Irwin High-Maldon - 3:30 pm Zone B Green Island vs Merlene Ottey High @ Geen Island - 3:30 pm Hopewell High vs Rusea's High @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm Zone C Herbert Morrison vs William Knibb @ Herbert Morrison - 3:30 pm Cedric Titus vs Spot Valley @ Cedric Titus - 3:30 pm Zone D Petersfield High vs Manning's High @ Petersfield - 3:30 pm Maud McLeod vs Belmont @ Maud McLeod - 3:30 pm Grange Hill vs Godfrey Stewart @ Grange Hill - 3:30 pm TUESDAY ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football Zone C William Knibb vs Cedric Titus @ William Knibb - 3:30 pm Holland High vs Herbert Morrison@ Holland High 3:30 pm WEDNESDAY ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football Zone A Anchovy vs Cornwall College@ Anchovy - 3:30 pm St James High vs Maldon@ Jarrett Park - 3:30 pm Irwin High vs Green Pond High @ Irwin High - 3:30 pm Zone B Rusea's High vs Green Island High @ Rusea's High - 3:30 pm Merlene Ottey vs Frome Tech @ Merlene Ottey- 3:30 pm Zone D Godfrey Stewart vs Maud McLeod @ Godfrey Stewart - 3:30 pm Belmont High vs Petersfield @ Blemont High - 3:30 pm Manning's High vs Grange Hill @ Manning's School - 3:30 pm

