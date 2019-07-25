SPORT DIARY

TODAY Hanover FA Major League Cross-Zone Hopewell Chargers vs Middlesex FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm Claremont United vs St Simon FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm Trelawny FA Under-18 Invaders vs Friendship @ Bounty Hall - 2:00 pm Granville vs Harmony @ Bounty Hall - 4:00 pm FRIDAY JULY 26 Hanover FA Division One Blenheim United vs Central FC @ Watson Taylor Park- 1:30 pm Prosper FC vs Uprising United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm SATURDAY JULY 27 Hanover FA Major League Cross - Zone Revelation FC vs Johnson Town FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm Green Island United vs Hopewell Chargers @ Watson-Taylor Park - 3:30 pm Western Basketball Association Elite League final Falmouth Saints vs Cricket Club Knights @ Cricket Club - 7:00 pm SUNDAY JULY 28 Hanover FA Major League Cross - Zone Super Star FC vs Claremont United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm Middlesex FC vs Mt Pelier DC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm Western Basketball Association Elite League final Cricket Club Knights vs Falmouth Saints @ Cricket Club -7:00 pm MONDAY JULY 29 Hanover FA Major League Cross - Zone Esher United vs Revelation FC @ Orchard Sports Complex - 3:30 pm WEDNESDAY JULY 31 Hanover FA Major League Cross-Zone Hopewell Chargers vs St Simon FC @ Watson Taylor Park - 1:30 pm Claremont United vs Green Island United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:30 pm

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT