Sport Diary — November 21

Thursday, November 21, 2019

TODAY – November 21

ISSA Western Conference Boys' basketball

Irwin High vs Holland High@ MoBay Boys Club -1:30 pm

Muschett High vs Rhodes Hall@ Muschett High - 3:00 pm

 

FRIDAY – November 22

Jersey Mikes Jamaica Classic NCAA basketball@ MoBay Convention Centre

Nicholls State vs North Carolina A&T - 11:30 am

Eastern Michigan vs UMBC - 2:00 pm

Rhode Island vs North Texas - 4:30 pm

Utah State vs LSU - 7:00 pm

 

SATURDAY – November 23

InterCol Men's basketball

MoBay Community College vs CMU @ MoBay Community College -3:30 pm

 

SUNDAY – November 24

Jersey Mikes Jamaica Classic NCAA basketball - MoBay Convention Centre

North Carolina A&T vs Eastern Michigan - 12:00 pm

LSU vs Rhode Island - 2:30 pm

North Texas vs Utah State - 6:30 pm

UMBC vs Nicholls State - 9:00 pm

 

MONDAY – November 25

ISSA Western Conference Boys' basketball

William Knibb vs Cornwall College@ William Knibb - 1:30 pm

 

WEDNESDAY – November 27

ISSA Western Conference Boys' basketball

Holland High vs Muschett High@ Holland High -1:30 pm

Rhodes Hall vs Herbert Morrison@ Rhodes Hall -3:00 pm

