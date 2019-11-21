Sport Diary — November 21
TODAY – November 21
ISSA Western Conference Boys' basketball
Irwin High vs Holland High@ MoBay Boys Club -1:30 pm
Muschett High vs Rhodes Hall@ Muschett High - 3:00 pm
FRIDAY – November 22
Jersey Mikes Jamaica Classic NCAA basketball@ MoBay Convention Centre
Nicholls State vs North Carolina A&T - 11:30 am
Eastern Michigan vs UMBC - 2:00 pm
Rhode Island vs North Texas - 4:30 pm
Utah State vs LSU - 7:00 pm
SATURDAY – November 23
InterCol Men's basketball
MoBay Community College vs CMU @ MoBay Community College -3:30 pm
SUNDAY – November 24
Jersey Mikes Jamaica Classic NCAA basketball - MoBay Convention Centre
North Carolina A&T vs Eastern Michigan - 12:00 pm
LSU vs Rhode Island - 2:30 pm
North Texas vs Utah State - 6:30 pm
UMBC vs Nicholls State - 9:00 pm
MONDAY – November 25
ISSA Western Conference Boys' basketball
William Knibb vs Cornwall College@ William Knibb - 1:30 pm
WEDNESDAY – November 27
ISSA Western Conference Boys' basketball
Holland High vs Muschett High@ Holland High -1:30 pm
Rhodes Hall vs Herbert Morrison@ Rhodes Hall -3:00 pm
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy