Sport Diary — November 21

TODAY – November 21 ISSA Western Conference Boys' basketball Irwin High vs Holland High@ MoBay Boys Club -1:30 pm Muschett High vs Rhodes Hall@ Muschett High - 3:00 pm FRIDAY – November 22 Jersey Mikes Jamaica Classic NCAA basketball@ MoBay Convention Centre Nicholls State vs North Carolina A&T - 11:30 am Eastern Michigan vs UMBC - 2:00 pm Rhode Island vs North Texas - 4:30 pm Utah State vs LSU - 7:00 pm SATURDAY – November 23 InterCol Men's basketball MoBay Community College vs CMU @ MoBay Community College -3:30 pm SUNDAY – November 24 Jersey Mikes Jamaica Classic NCAA basketball - MoBay Convention Centre North Carolina A&T vs Eastern Michigan - 12:00 pm LSU vs Rhode Island - 2:30 pm North Texas vs Utah State - 6:30 pm UMBC vs Nicholls State - 9:00 pm MONDAY – November 25 ISSA Western Conference Boys' basketball William Knibb vs Cornwall College@ William Knibb - 1:30 pm WEDNESDAY – November 27 ISSA Western Conference Boys' basketball Holland High vs Muschett High@ Holland High -1:30 pm Rhodes Hall vs Herbert Morrison@ Rhodes Hall -3:00 pm

