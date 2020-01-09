Sport Diary — January 9

TODAY ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball Herbert Morrison Tech vs Muschett High @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm Rhodes Hall vs William Knibb Memorial @ Rhodes Hall - 3:00 pm St James FA /Sandals Resorts International Major League Reggae Youths vs MoBay Boys Club @ UDC field - 3:45 pm Irwin FC vs Club Ville @ Irwin High - 3:45 pm FRIDAY St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One Paradise FC vs Catherine Hall @ UDC field - 3:45 pm SATURDAY JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League Coopers Pen FC vs Hopewell United @ Coopers Pen - 3:00 pm George's Plain FC vs Montego Bay United @ Llandilo - 3:00 pm SUNDAY JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League Super Star FC vs Falmouth United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00 pm Sandals South Coast vs Wadadah FC @ Crocs Lawn - 3:00 pm Lilliput Rovers vs FC Reno @ Spot Valley High - 3:00 pm Harmony FC vs Faulkland FC @ Bounty Hall Community Centre - 3:00 pm MONDAY ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball Holland High vs York Castle @ Holland High - 1:30 pm Irwin High vs St James High @ Irwin High - 1:30 pm St James FA/ Sandals Resorts International Major League Melbourne MG vs Fire House @ Albion - 3:00 pm Violet Kickers vs Bogue FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm TUESDAY St James FA /Sandals Resorts International Division One Marl Road FC vs Sam Sharpe FC @ UDC field - 3:45 pm WEDNESDAY ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball Muschett High vs Cornwall College @ Muschett - 1:30 pm Herbert Morrison Tech vs Frome Tech @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm

