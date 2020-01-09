Sport Diary — January 9
TODAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Herbert Morrison Tech vs Muschett High @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm
Rhodes Hall vs William Knibb Memorial @ Rhodes Hall - 3:00 pm
St James FA /Sandals Resorts International Major League
Reggae Youths vs MoBay Boys Club @ UDC field - 3:45 pm
Irwin FC vs Club Ville @ Irwin High - 3:45 pm
FRIDAY
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One
Paradise FC vs Catherine Hall @ UDC field - 3:45 pm
SATURDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Coopers Pen FC vs Hopewell United @ Coopers Pen - 3:00 pm
George's Plain FC vs Montego Bay United @ Llandilo - 3:00 pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Super Star FC vs Falmouth United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00 pm
Sandals South Coast vs Wadadah FC @ Crocs Lawn - 3:00 pm
Lilliput Rovers vs FC Reno @ Spot Valley High - 3:00 pm
Harmony FC vs Faulkland FC @ Bounty Hall Community Centre - 3:00 pm
MONDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Holland High vs York Castle @ Holland High - 1:30 pm
Irwin High vs St James High @ Irwin High - 1:30 pm
St James FA/ Sandals Resorts International Major League
Melbourne MG vs Fire House @ Albion - 3:00 pm
Violet Kickers vs Bogue FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm
TUESDAY
St James FA /Sandals Resorts International Division One
Marl Road FC vs Sam Sharpe FC @ UDC field - 3:45 pm
WEDNESDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Muschett High vs Cornwall College @ Muschett - 1:30 pm
Herbert Morrison Tech vs Frome Tech @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm
