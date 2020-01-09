Sport Diary — January 9

Thursday, January 09, 2020

TODAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

Herbert Morrison Tech vs Muschett High @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm

Rhodes Hall vs William Knibb Memorial @ Rhodes Hall - 3:00 pm

 

St James FA /Sandals Resorts International Major League

Reggae Youths vs MoBay Boys Club @ UDC field - 3:45 pm

Irwin FC vs Club Ville @ Irwin High - 3:45 pm

 

FRIDAY

St James FA Sandals Resorts International Division One

Paradise FC vs Catherine Hall @ UDC field - 3:45 pm

 

SATURDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Coopers Pen FC vs Hopewell United @ Coopers Pen - 3:00 pm

George's Plain FC vs Montego Bay United @ Llandilo - 3:00 pm

 

SUNDAY

JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League

Super Star FC vs Falmouth United @ Watson Taylor Park - 3:00 pm

Sandals South Coast vs Wadadah FC @ Crocs Lawn - 3:00 pm

Lilliput Rovers vs FC Reno @ Spot Valley High - 3:00 pm

Harmony FC vs Faulkland FC @ Bounty Hall Community Centre - 3:00 pm

 

MONDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

Holland High vs York Castle @ Holland High - 1:30 pm

Irwin High vs St James High @ Irwin High - 1:30 pm

 

St James FA/ Sandals Resorts International Major League

Melbourne MG vs Fire House @ Albion - 3:00 pm

Violet Kickers vs Bogue FC @ UDC field - 3:00 pm

 

TUESDAY

St James FA /Sandals Resorts International Division One

Marl Road FC vs Sam Sharpe FC @ UDC field - 3:45 pm

 

WEDNESDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

Muschett High vs Cornwall College @ Muschett - 1:30 pm

Herbert Morrison Tech vs Frome Tech @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm

