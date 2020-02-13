Sports Diary — Februaury 13
TODAY
COCAA Girls' Western Champs elimination - @ Rusea's High- 9:00 am
ISSA Western Conference Girls' Open Basketball
William Knibb Memorial vs Mt Alvernia High @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm
Herbert Morrison vs Holland High
@ Herbert Morrison - 3:00pm
ISSA Rural Area table tennis competition
William Knibb vs Westwood High
@ William Knibb - 2:00 pm
Muschett High vs St James
@ Muschett 2:00 pm
Mt Alvernia vs Merlene Ottey High
@ Mt Alvernia - 2:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Cambridge FC vs MoBay Boys Club
@ UDC field - 3:00 pm
Somerton FC vs Melbourne FC
@ Somerton - 3:00pm
SATURDAY
JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League
Wadadah FC vs Sandals South Coast
@ UDC field - 3:00 pm
Hopewell United vs Coopers Pen FC
@ Orchard Community Centre - 3:00 pm
Montego Bay United vs George's Plain FC @ Wespow Park - 3:00 pm
Falmouth United vs Super Star FC
@ Elleston Wakeland Centre -3:00 pm
Faulkland FC vs Harmony FC
@ Jarrett Park - 3:00 pm
FC Reno vs Lilliput Rovers
@ Frome Sports Grounds - 3:00 pm
MONDAY
ISSA Western Conference Girls' Open Basketball
Holland High vs William Knibb
@ Montego Bay High-1:30 pm
Montego Bay High vs Mt Alvernia High
@ Montego Bay High - 3:00 pm
ISSA Rural Area table tennis competition
St Hilda's vs William Knibb
@ St Hilda's - 2:00 pm
St James High vs Mt Alvernia
@ St James High - 2:00 pm
St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League
Reggae Youths vs Club Ville
@ UDC field - 3:00 pm
Regge FC vs Irwin FC
@ Granville Community Centre - 3:00pm
WEDNESDAY
ISSA Western Conference Girls' Open Basketball
Montego Bay High vs Holland High
@ William Knibb - 1:30 pm
William Knibb vs Herbert Morrison
@ William Knibb - 3:00 pm
ISSA Rural Area table tennis competition
Westwood vs St Hilda's
@ Westwood High - 2:00 pm
Merlene Ottey High vs Mt Alvernia
@ Merlene Ottey - 2:00pm
