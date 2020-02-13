Sports Diary — Februaury 13

TODAY COCAA Girls' Western Champs elimination - @ Rusea's High- 9:00 am ISSA Western Conference Girls' Open Basketball William Knibb Memorial vs Mt Alvernia High @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm Herbert Morrison vs Holland High @ Herbert Morrison - 3:00pm ISSA Rural Area table tennis competition William Knibb vs Westwood High @ William Knibb - 2:00 pm Muschett High vs St James @ Muschett 2:00 pm Mt Alvernia vs Merlene Ottey High @ Mt Alvernia - 2:00 pm St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League Cambridge FC vs MoBay Boys Club @ UDC field - 3:00 pm Somerton FC vs Melbourne FC @ Somerton - 3:00pm SATURDAY JFF Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League Wadadah FC vs Sandals South Coast @ UDC field - 3:00 pm Hopewell United vs Coopers Pen FC @ Orchard Community Centre - 3:00 pm Montego Bay United vs George's Plain FC @ Wespow Park - 3:00 pm Falmouth United vs Super Star FC @ Elleston Wakeland Centre -3:00 pm Faulkland FC vs Harmony FC @ Jarrett Park - 3:00 pm FC Reno vs Lilliput Rovers @ Frome Sports Grounds - 3:00 pm MONDAY ISSA Western Conference Girls' Open Basketball Holland High vs William Knibb @ Montego Bay High-1:30 pm Montego Bay High vs Mt Alvernia High @ Montego Bay High - 3:00 pm ISSA Rural Area table tennis competition St Hilda's vs William Knibb @ St Hilda's - 2:00 pm St James High vs Mt Alvernia @ St James High - 2:00 pm St James FA Sandals Resorts International Major League Reggae Youths vs Club Ville @ UDC field - 3:00 pm Regge FC vs Irwin FC @ Granville Community Centre - 3:00pm WEDNESDAY ISSA Western Conference Girls' Open Basketball Montego Bay High vs Holland High @ William Knibb - 1:30 pm William Knibb vs Herbert Morrison @ William Knibb - 3:00 pm ISSA Rural Area table tennis competition Westwood vs St Hilda's @ Westwood High - 2:00 pm Merlene Ottey High vs Mt Alvernia @ Merlene Ottey - 2:00pm

