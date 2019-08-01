Spreading cheer!

Sandals Negril's General Manager David Latchimy (third right) stopped by the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, recently to give back to nurses courtesy of Sandals, Beaches and Grand Pineapple Negril as part of Nurses' Week celebrations. With him was Makare Barnes (second left), Club Sandals concierge at Sandals Negril. Here, the team is photographed with some of the nurses after they were presented with their gifts.

